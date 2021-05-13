Digital Ally, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Operating Results on Tuesday, May 18 Conference Call

Digital Ally to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Operating Results Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time



Lenexa, KS , May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security, today announced that it will host an investor conference on Tuesday, May 18 at 11:15 a.m. EDT to discuss its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, its ShieldTM Health Protection Product line and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the first quarter of 2021 prior to the conference call.

Investor Conference Call

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #2687583 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from May 18, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 23, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #2687583.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally® specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes.

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com