Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

13 May 2021

Kenmare AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Kenmare Resources plc held today at Styne House, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the meeting to shareholders dated 15 April 2021. In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 R, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

The full voting results are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts 79,595,382 100.00 82 0.00 79,595,464 72.53% 34,573 To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report 78,022,305 98.02 1,572,956 1.98 79,595,261 72.53% 34,776 To declare a final dividend of USc7.69 per share 79,629,925 100.00 60 0.00 79,629,985 72.56% 52 To re-elect Mr. P. Bacchus 79,629,813 100.00 94 0.00 79,629,907 72.56% 130 To re-elect Mr. M. Carvill 79,628,088 100.00 1,891 0.00 79,629,979 72.56% 58 To re-elect Dr. E. Dorward-King 77,934,867 97.91 1,660,526 2.09 79,595,393 72.53% 34,644 To re-elect Mr C. Fonseca 79,629,623 100.00 291 0.00 79,629,914 72.56% 123 To re-elect Mr G. Martin 79,609,789 99.97 20,075 0.03 79,629,864 72.56% 173 To re-elect Mr. T. McCluskey 79,487,039 99.82 142,825 0.18 79,629,864 72.56% 173 To re-elect Mr S. McTiernan 79,629,873 100.00 34 0.00 79,629,907 72.56% 130 To elect Mr S Oundhakar 74,365,069 100.00 544 0.00 74,365,613 67.77% 5,264,424 To elect Ms D Somers 79,629,757 100.00 163 0.00 79,629,920 72.56% 117 To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration 79,629,339 100.00 589 0.00 79,629,928 72.56% 109 To allow for the convening of Extraordinary General Meetings by at least 14 days’ notice 79,501,649 99.84 128,334 0.16 79,629,983 72.56% 54 To approve an authority to allot shares 78,557,682 98.65 1,072,238 1.35 79,629,920 72.56% 117 To disapply statutory

pre-emption rights 78,556,353 98.65 1,072,616 1.35 79,628,969 72.56% 1,068 To approve an authority to purchase the Company's own shares 79,592,478 99.95 36,495 0.05 79,628,973 72.56% 1,064 To approve an authority to issue treasury shares 78,522,309 98.61 1,106,772 1.39 79,629,081 72.56% 956

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb

Investor Relations

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: + 353 87 943 0367

Murray (PR advisor)

Joe Heron

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 5% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday "quality-of life" items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.