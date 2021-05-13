Kenmare AGM Results

Dublin, IRELAND

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

13 May 2021

At the Annual General Meeting of Kenmare Resources plc held today at Styne House, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the meeting to shareholders dated 15 April 2021. In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 R, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

The full voting results are set out below:

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% of ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts79,595,382100.00820.0079,595,46472.53%34,573
To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report78,022,30598.021,572,9561.9879,595,26172.53%34,776
To declare a final dividend of USc7.69 per share79,629,925100.00600.0079,629,98572.56%52
To re-elect Mr. P. Bacchus79,629,813100.00940.0079,629,90772.56%130
To re-elect Mr. M. Carvill79,628,088100.001,8910.0079,629,97972.56%58
To re-elect Dr. E. Dorward-King77,934,86797.911,660,5262.0979,595,39372.53%34,644
To re-elect Mr C. Fonseca79,629,623100.002910.0079,629,91472.56%123
To re-elect Mr G. Martin79,609,78999.9720,0750.0379,629,86472.56%173
To re-elect Mr. T. McCluskey79,487,03999.82142,8250.1879,629,86472.56%173
To re-elect Mr S. McTiernan79,629,873100.00340.0079,629,90772.56%130
To elect Mr S Oundhakar74,365,069100.005440.0074,365,61367.77%5,264,424
To elect Ms D Somers79,629,757100.001630.0079,629,92072.56%117
To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration79,629,339100.005890.0079,629,92872.56%109
To allow for the convening of Extraordinary General Meetings by at least 14 days’ notice79,501,64999.84128,3340.1679,629,98372.56%54
To approve an authority to allot shares78,557,68298.651,072,2381.3579,629,92072.56%117
To disapply statutory
pre-emption rights		78,556,35398.651,072,6161.3579,628,96972.56%1,068
To approve an authority to purchase the Company's own shares79,592,47899.9536,4950.0579,628,97372.56%1,064
To approve an authority to issue treasury shares78,522,30998.611,106,7721.3979,629,08172.56%956

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 5% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday "quality-of life" items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.