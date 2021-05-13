Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)
13 May 2021
Kenmare AGM Results
At the Annual General Meeting of Kenmare Resources plc held today at Styne House, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the meeting to shareholders dated 15 April 2021. In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 R, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism
The full voting results are set out below:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts
|79,595,382
|100.00
|82
|0.00
|79,595,464
|72.53%
|34,573
|To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report
|78,022,305
|98.02
|1,572,956
|1.98
|79,595,261
|72.53%
|34,776
|To declare a final dividend of USc7.69 per share
|79,629,925
|100.00
|60
|0.00
|79,629,985
|72.56%
|52
|To re-elect Mr. P. Bacchus
|79,629,813
|100.00
|94
|0.00
|79,629,907
|72.56%
|130
|To re-elect Mr. M. Carvill
|79,628,088
|100.00
|1,891
|0.00
|79,629,979
|72.56%
|58
|To re-elect Dr. E. Dorward-King
|77,934,867
|97.91
|1,660,526
|2.09
|79,595,393
|72.53%
|34,644
|To re-elect Mr C. Fonseca
|79,629,623
|100.00
|291
|0.00
|79,629,914
|72.56%
|123
|To re-elect Mr G. Martin
|79,609,789
|99.97
|20,075
|0.03
|79,629,864
|72.56%
|173
|To re-elect Mr. T. McCluskey
|79,487,039
|99.82
|142,825
|0.18
|79,629,864
|72.56%
|173
|To re-elect Mr S. McTiernan
|79,629,873
|100.00
|34
|0.00
|79,629,907
|72.56%
|130
|To elect Mr S Oundhakar
|74,365,069
|100.00
|544
|0.00
|74,365,613
|67.77%
|5,264,424
|To elect Ms D Somers
|79,629,757
|100.00
|163
|0.00
|79,629,920
|72.56%
|117
|To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration
|79,629,339
|100.00
|589
|0.00
|79,629,928
|72.56%
|109
|To allow for the convening of Extraordinary General Meetings by at least 14 days’ notice
|79,501,649
|99.84
|128,334
|0.16
|79,629,983
|72.56%
|54
|To approve an authority to allot shares
|78,557,682
|98.65
|1,072,238
|1.35
|79,629,920
|72.56%
|117
|To disapply statutory
pre-emption rights
|78,556,353
|98.65
|1,072,616
|1.35
|79,628,969
|72.56%
|1,068
|To approve an authority to purchase the Company's own shares
|79,592,478
|99.95
|36,495
|0.05
|79,628,973
|72.56%
|1,064
|To approve an authority to issue treasury shares
|78,522,309
|98.61
|1,106,772
|1.39
|79,629,081
|72.56%
|956
*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
For further information, please contact:
Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb
Investor Relations
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: + 353 87 943 0367
Murray (PR advisor)
Joe Heron
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 87 690 9735
About Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 5% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday "quality-of life" items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.