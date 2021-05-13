Stonewall Kitchen Celebrates Thirty Year Anniversary

York, Maine, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading specialty food and home goods producer Stonewall Kitchen is celebrating thirty years in business this May. The company got its start in 1991, when founders Jim Stott and Jonathon King began creating homemade jams, sauces and more in their summer cottage and selling them at local farmer’s markets throughout Maine and New Hampshire. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is one of the most awarded specialty foods producers in the industry with 34 sofi Awards from the Specialty Foods Association and is home to a family of premium quality brands including Tillen Farms, Napa Valley Naturals, Montebello, Vermont Village and most recently, Vermont Coffee Company and Urban Accents. Stonewall Kitchen boasts more than 8,700 stores nationwide and internationally, as well as eleven retail Company Stores, a cooking school and café at their headquarters in York, Maine and a thriving catalog and internet division.

“What an exciting milestone year for Stonewall Kitchen!” said John Stiker, CEO at Stonewall Kitchen. “When I joined the team here nearly seven years ago, it didn’t take long to recognize the rich company culture that Jon and Jim built, as well as the ongoing commitment to quality and innovation that remains at the forefront of our efforts each and every day.”

In the last two months, Stonewall Kitchen announced the acquisitions of two new brands, Vermont Coffee Company and Urban Accents. Consistent with their retail roots, the Company also opened new Company Stores in Boston, MA and Kittery, ME; and expanded their North Conway, NH location. Perhaps most importantly, Stonewall Kitchen also recently won two gold and one silver sofi Awards from the Specialty Foods Association as well as one gold medal at the BIOL International Olive Oil Competition, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to producing innovative, high quality products.

Continued Stiker, “After three decades, the most exciting part, is that we are still growing and evolving! In addition to launching exciting new Stonewall Kitchen products, our acquisition strategy now brings brands into our family that are premium, offering high quality products that augment our existing product lines, and whose values align with our own. Our products are now sold in 58 countries worldwide, our retail division continues to expand with new locations and our online business saw record growth in 2020.”

Despite its growth, Stonewall Kitchen still honors its “family company” heritage, as the founder’s sister, Natalie King, is now the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and has been with the company for twenty-five years. “It truly has been an incredible journey! What started with my brother-in-law and co-founder, Jim Stott’s family pie recipe inspiring our Wild Maine Blueberry Jam has evolved into a full family of brands with hundreds of products, across dozens of categories. Our mission from the beginning was always to create the most delicious products we could, using only the finest ingredients. We have constantly strived to connect with our guests, through food and experiences. I’m proud to say that after thirty years, that mission has not changed.”

“Jim and I are so thrilled and humbled to be celebrating the thirtieth anniversary,” said Jonathan King, co-founder of Stonewall Kitchen. “We never imagined our weekend hobby of selling at local farmer’s markets would turn into one of the most successful and admired food brands in the nation. None of this would have ever been possible without the hundreds of dedicated and talented employees throughout the last three decades and the millions of loyal customers. One question we get often is ‘what is the secret to our success?’ The answer is quite simple…make a delicious, innovative, high-quality product at a fair price!”

Stonewall Kitchen began their anniversary campaign with a celebratory cooking class on Tuesday featuring founders Jim Stott and Jonathan King as the guest instructors. Starting tomorrow, May 14th through Sunday, May 16th you can receive 30% off their thirty Company Classics both in store and online. There will also be raffles and giveaways in all eleven Company Stores throughout the summer.

About Stonewall Kitchen

Stonewall Kitchen is a leading specialty food and home goods producer headquartered in York, Maine. Founded in 1991 by partners Jonathan King and Jim Stott, the two established the Stonewall Kitchen brand by selling jams and jellies at local farmers’ markets with a flavorful line of distinctive and high quality products. Over time, they expanded the brand to include sauces, condiments, crackers and baking mixes, always focusing on innovative product development, beautiful packaging, and exceptional guest service. Today, Stonewall Kitchen is the premier specialty food and home goods platform in North America, home to a family of premium quality brands including the flagship Stonewall Kitchen brand; the Vermont Coffee Company brand of high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee; the Urban Accents brand of globally-inspired spice mixes, seasonings, and sauces; the Village Candle brand of fragranced candles, gifts and accessories; the Tillen Farms brand of pickled vegetables and cocktail cherries; the Napa Valley Naturals brand of olive oils, culinary oils, balsamic vinegars and wine vinegars; the Montebello brand of artisan organic pasta imported from Italy; the Vermont Village brand of organic apple sauce and apple cider vinegars; and the Legal Sea Foods brand of restaurant-quality seafood sauces and condiments. The company boasts more than 8,700 stores nationwide and internationally; a thriving catalog and online division; a cooking school and café in York, Maine; and eleven retail Company Stores throughout New England. As winners of 34 prestigious awards from the Specialty Food Association and the recipient of the coveted Outstanding Product Line Honors three times, Stonewall Kitchen is proud to be one of the most awarded specialty food companies in the country.

For more information about Stonewall Kitchen, please visit: www.stonewallkitchen.com

