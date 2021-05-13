GWC Warranty Welcomes James Virgoe as Senior Vice President, Sales

norcross, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWC Warranty, the automotive industry's largest used vehicle service contract provider, is pleased to announce that James Virgoe has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Sales. With a strong track record of managing top-performing territories, developing new channels of business, and building revenue-producing relationships, James will lead GWC's high-performance sales organization with a focus on driving organizational innovation and growth as the industry continues to evolve.

Before joining GWC, Virgoe held sales leadership roles with numerous companies in the automotive technology sector, including Affinitiv, AutoONE Media, and DealerTrack, and worked directly with dealers, general managers, and sales to optimize F&I and revenue production with American Financial and Automotive Services.

"James has played a pivotal role in both developing the business strategy and leading the teams responsible for its execution for some major players in our industry," says Scot Eisenfelder, CEO, APCO Holdings, LLC. "I have no doubt that James will further accelerate our momentum and expand our footprint in the market. We are looking forward to leveraging his experience to maintain our trajectory and drive even greater success in the years ahead.”

"I'm excited to join GWC during a time of tremendous opportunity," said Virgoe. "As the needs of both dealers and consumers change, I look forward to leading this high-performing team as we continue to grow as an industry leader in the F&I space."

About GWC

Since 1995, GWC Warranty has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles. Our vehicle protection products, training, and profit-building programs help dealers optimize every sale, with a best-in-class claims experience to help strengthen dealership reputations. GWC has the only F&I products named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" for Independent Dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. GWC is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about GWC, please visit gwcwarranty.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.