CoreStarter Launches New-Edge Decentralized Fundraising Launchpad

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreStarter announces the launch of cross-chain fundraising decentralized launchpad with high-yield staking on Polkadot, Ethereum, Binance, Solana, Cardano. As the company states, the innovation behind CoreStarter includes the interoperability of Polkadot and the liquidity of Ethereum and other blockchains like Binance, Cardano, etc.



"The vision of CoreStarter is to support very small investors to leverage the power of the Corestarter ecosystem," said the official statement.

What is CoreStarter

Governance, Crowdfunding, Defi-based Investment, and Staking are the main use-cases of CoreStarter. The innovation behind CoreStarter includes the interoperability of Polkadot and the liquidity of Ethereum and other blockchains like Binance, Solana, Cardano etc.

CoreStarter provides a decentralized finance protocol for various start-ups to do fundraising through the CSTR platform with inbuilt staking rewards powered by CoreStarter DAO!

Use Case

Governance: CSTR holders can gain voting rights on the platform, by staking 500,000 CSTR tokens (Subject to change) in their specified staking wallets. By doing so, they can participate in the community's decision-making process, regarding new IDO launchpad proposals, audits, token burn, distribution, and so on.

IDO Launchpad: Start-ups can leverage the Corestarter platform to launch token auctions, thus generating liquidity for their DEX listing.

Staking: Users can stake their CSTR tokens and can get 73% APY to 730% APY.

Non-Fungible Token (NFT) : NFT-based projects can launch auctions on the Corestarter platform.

CoreStarter provides a better opportunity for small investors. According to the Corestarter algorithm, small investors can start with any amount and stake their tokens. The longer they stake $CSTR tokens the more chance to win the lottery ticket(s) for the IDO. Minimum 7 days is required to get into any IDO sale.

Allocation Rounds

There are two allocation rounds

1. Guaranteed:

30% of tokens are sold here. Top 100 $CSTR tokens stakers will get guaranteed allocation.

Users who stake 10,000 or more $CSTR tokens for seven days or more are eligible for guaranteed allocation.

2. Lottery:

70% of tokens are sold here (plus leftovers from Private Round). Users who stake 500 or more $CSTR tokens for 30 days or more are eligible for Lottery Round.

Example

Case 1:

Suppose Alice invested $500 and got 1000 $CSTR tokens and she staked $CSTR for 30 days. By staking she got 146%-730% APY rewards. Apart from that, her lottery ticket will be measured as follows.

1000*(30–6) = 24000 = 2 tickets

Case 2:

Suppose Jane invested $5000 and got 10000 $CSTR tokens and she staked $CSTR for 7 days. Her lottery ticket will be measured as follows.

10000*1 = 10000 = 1 ticket

Clearly, Alice has twice the chance as compared to Jane. Apart from that Alice will also get extra tokens after 30 days.

Now, what about Jane, will she always lose?

Obviously not. Jane can also stake $CSTR tokens for 30 days. By staking she got 73%-365% APY rewards. Her lottery ticket will be measured as follows.

10000*(30–6) = 240000 = 24 tickets

CoreStarter try to support small investors by giving them a fair chance and greater APY as compare to others.

Join Telegram and follow us on Twitter for the latest updates.

Social Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoreStarter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corestarter/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/core-starter/

Media Contact

Company: CoreStarter

E-mail: hello@corestarter.com

Website: https://www.corestarter.com/

SOURCE: CoreStarter