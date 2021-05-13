Skylight Health Obtains Conditional Approval to List on NASDAQ Under the Symbol “SLHG”

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc. (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, today announced that the Company has received conditional approval from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ( “Nasdaq”) to list its issued and outstanding common shares on Nasdaq. Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling any remaining conditions as required by Nasdaq. The Company expects to satisfy all of the requirements and will issue a statement once a trading date has been confirmed by Nasdaq. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under its current symbol SHG; and until the NASDAQ listing, in the U.S. on the OTCQX under its current symbol, SHGFF.



“The anticipated listing of our stock on the Nasdaq represents a significant milestone in our growth as a publicly-traded company,” said Prad Sekar, CEO and Co-Founder of Skylight Health. “We believe this anticipated listing will increase our visibility in the marketplace, improve liquidity, broaden and diversify our shareholder base, and ultimately enhance long-term shareholder value. I would like to thank our employees, management, directors and our many collaborators for their hard work in obtaining conditional approval for Skylight Health to list on Nasdaq, an important step that will help facilitate our mission to provide primary services to Americans across the country.”

The Company also announces a change in auditor from Grant Thornton LLP (“Former Auditor”) to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“Successor Auditor”) effective May 4, 2021. In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations.

The Company primarily operates a traditional insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other Commercial Payors. The Company also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost.

