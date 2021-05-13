Associa Names Todd Cooper President of Canada and International Division

Ontario, Canada, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently named Todd Cooper as president of its Canada and International division.

Associa continues to bolster its dedication to the numerous residential communities that it supports across Canada, in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. As the president of the Canada and International division, Mr. Cooper will continue to provide outstanding leadership and oversee all of Associa’s condominium corporation, strata and property management growth and development efforts across Canada, Mexico, and company operations in the state of Michigan.

Since he joined Associa in 2019, Mr. Cooper has been instrumental in serving Associa-managed communities of all types, including single-family, condominium, strata, mixed-use and master planned communities, luxury high-rise, active adult, resorts, and golf and commercial properties.

“Todd is a transformational leader who fosters the best in all of the Associa team members that he works with so closely,” stated Jon Hunter, Associa chief operating officer. “His passion for teamwork and his drive for achieving success for our clients has been a huge asset to Associa since he joined our family. We look forward to watching him continue to thrive as a valued team member as he expands his vital role in advancing our international operations.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

