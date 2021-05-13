Hemp, Inc. Continues as a Leading Vendor in Expanding Global Hemp Industry

Las Vegas, NV, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a leader in the industrial hemp market, was recently listed as a leading vendor in a market report published by Dublin, Ireland-based Research and Markets.



The report, titled “Industrial Hemp Market Research Report by Type (CBD Hemp Oil, Hemp Fiber, Hemp Flower, Hemp Leaves, and Hemp Seed), by Source (Conventional and Organic), by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” was announced on Business Wire May 11, 2021.

The Research and Markets report determined the global industrial hemp market to be USD 4,656.56 million in 2020.

With positive growth expected to continue, the global industrial hemp market is predicted to reach USD 18,812.81 million by the end of 2025, for a CAGR of 32.1%.

The report examined the industrial hemp market by type, source and application based on various factual inputs, including interviews with industry experts, reliable statistics and regional intelligence.

In addition, the report took an in-depth look at the impacts of COVID-19 on consumer behavior and demand, the supply chain and other factors affecting the global industrial hemp market.

Some of the areas closely examined in the 195-page study include:

· Market penetration by key players including Hemp, Inc.

· Development and analysis of emerging lucrative markets

· Market diversification (new products, recent investments)

· Competitive assessment of leading players’ market strategies

· Innovation activities, including R&D, new products and future technologies

Researchers utilized 2020 as the base year for reporting; 2021 as an estimated year; and 2022 to 2025 as the forecast period. The years 2018 and 2019 were considered historical years in the study.

Research and Markets has provided over 900,000 market reports since its inception in 2002.

Hemp, Inc. has the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America, an 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C.

With more than 10 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry.

Hemp, Inc.’s mission to provide green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue- and value-generating synergistic businesses.

Moreover, Hemp Inc. is making their King of Hemp® line available at retail stores across America later this year. For those who prefer shopping online, King of Hemp products are currently available at NaturalExposureCBD.com.

Included in the King of Hemp® line are items such as Bubba Kush hemp, CBD pre-rolls, fortified CBD pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar and Moon Rocks, as well as Diamonds, which are the only product on the market today that contain 96%-98.7% CBD.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp® website, here.

According to Hemp Inc. executives, a distributor is selling a very limited number of signed Billy Hayes CBG pre-rolls as a collector’s item. Also available are CBD pre-rolls that are signed by Bruce Perlowin, and next in the series will be the Notorious Smith Brothers. Those items will be announced and sold at a later date. In addition to their pre-rolls, the King of Hemp® line also includes tinctures that contain full-spectrum hemp oil that has been extracted from the flowers of sustainably sourced hemp plants.

All King of Hemp® products are compliant with 2018 Farm Bill. Those interested in King of Hemp® pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; or Diamonds, can visit www.kingofhempusa.com and email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?



What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.



