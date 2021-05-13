Boutique Marketing Firm Expands Global Presence through Presentations and Clientele

Jacksonville, FL, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacksonville marketing industry veteran Julie Dion, president of Dion Marketing Company, will lend her expertise during a webinar hosted by Marketing Dive. Titled ‘Building an Effective Marketing Communications Strategy,’ Dion will discuss key tactics for instilling consumer confidence and what media mix is the most effective for communicating informational and promotional messages to potential guests and customers.

As the United States begins its post-pandemic recovery, vaccines are being widely distributed, governments are relaxing restrictions and businesses are reopening. But there is still uncertainty around what this “new normal” looks like for consumers as they are visiting more businesses in-person.

Specializing in the attractions industry with clients across the country, Dion says, “Marketing messages vary depending on what part of the country a business is in. For clients in California, we are working on reopening messages and safety protocols, while in Florida and Texas, we are able to focus more on promotions and creative campaigns geared towards the reasons why consumers are attracted to the brand in the first place.”

Her insights are derived from Dion Marketing’s most recent client experience with some attractions reopening in the summer of 2020 while others remain closed and are preparing to reopen. Her company has worked with dozens of large and small family entertainment centers, waterparks, seasonal attractions, and destination icons in tourist markets throughout the United States.

Dion Marketing has not only has made a national presence in the attractions industry. This boutique firm provides global nonprofit Operation Smile with public relations and social media services. Dion Marketing focuses on creating rich content and securing positive news stories for this non-government organization (NGO) who has helped over 300,000 children receive safe surgery across the world and is committed to providing patients with renewed hope and health that lasts through free cleft surgery and comprehensive care.

Joining Julie on the webinar is Aimee DiCicco, Vice President of Sales at FedEx Office. Dion and DiCicco will also discuss ways for marketers to communicate effectively for building trust with brands, alleviate uncertainty, and make potential customers and guests feel safe to shop, dine, recreate or visit stores.

The webinar is taking place on Tuesday, May 18 at 2 p.m. EST and is free to sign up for on Marketing Dive’s website here: http://bit.ly/BuildingAnEffectiveMarketingStrategy.

Marketing Dive is a digital publication providing in-depth journalism about news and trends shaping the marketing industry to over 35,000 web visitors monthly.

About Dion Marketing

Dion Marketing is a full-service advertising agency offering a variety of marketing and advertising services, public relations and design. Woman-owned and operated, the company’s vision is to provide focused and targeted marketing efforts, which will produce measurable, positive results while being cost-effective and most efficient in spending.

###

Attachment