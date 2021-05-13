Enactus Canada Welcomes Shaw Business to its Network of Partners!

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enactus Canada today announced it is partnering with Shaw Business as the presenting sponsor of its Executive Forum and title sponsor of the Shaw Business Youth Entrepreneurship Project Accelerator — two programs designed to inspire university students from across Canada to become this country’s next generation of entrepreneurs, while helping drive positive social change in our communities.



“Enactus Canada is excited to begin working with Shaw Business this year to work with and inspire these students to follow their passion,” said Nicole Almond, Enactus Canada President. “Not only is Shaw a leading technology and telecommunications provider, but they provide a shining example of the way organizations can lend their expertise and resources to give back to the people and communities they serve. We are thrilled to have their leadership, insights and passion for business as part of our community.”

A division of Shaw Communications Inc., Shaw Business provides high-speed internet and connectivity solutions to businesses of all sizes along with the trusted advice to help their customers grow. Through this new partnership, Shaw Business will help support young Canadians by giving them experiences and skills necessary to help Canada continue to build a world-leading innovation economy.

“Life after university can often feel overwhelming for students as they enter the workforce and start their careers, and the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has made this transition even more difficult,” said Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Shaw Communications. “Through our partnership with Enactus, we are excited to empower youth and equip them with the skills and experiences to help them overcome these challenges and be the leaders and job-builders of tomorrow.”

Taking place May 20, 2021, the Executive Forum proudly presented by Shaw Business will bring together some of Canada's top business leaders with academic professionals and Enactus students and alumni to discuss key socioeconomic topics facing new entrepreneurs entering the workforce. These discussions will engage students in conversation focused on how economic disruptions, like COVID-19, can actually create new opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

Launching this Fall, the Shaw Business Youth Entrepreneurship Project Accelerator will provide Enactus teams with the opportunity to develop projects that provide solutions to economic, social and environmental challenges facing their community. These teams are then given the opportunity to pitch their project to a group of business leaders to receive funding for their solutions — giving students real-world project development experience that will help them as they begin growing their careers.

For more information on the Enactus Executive Forum presented by Shaw, please visit https://nationals.enactus.ca/.

ABOUT ENACTUS CANADA: Enactus Canada, a national charity and the country’s largest post-secondary experiential learning platform, is shaping entrepreneurial leaders who are passionate about advancing the economic, social and environmental health of Canada. Guided by academic advisors and business experts, more than 3,000 post-secondary students led 275 community empowerment projects and business ventures last year in communities coast to coast, directly impacting over 39,000 lives.

As a global network of 35 countries, Enactus uses the power of entrepreneurial action to transform lives and shape a better, more sustainable world. For more information, visit enactus.ca.

ABOUT SHAW COMMUNICATIONS:

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

Media inquiries:

Gaston Calzato

Manager, Marketing & Communications

Enactus Canada

gaston@enactus.ca

(647) 867-6357

Chethan Lakshman

VP, External Affairs

Shaw Communications Inc.

Chethan.lakshman@sjrb.ca

(403) 930-8448