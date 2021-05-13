Update: Act-On Software Growth ‘21 Virtual Conference Spotlights Customers’ Growth Marketing Automation Strategies

Portland, OR, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Act-On Software, the leading growth marketing automation platform, today announced a full agenda packed with customers and keynotes for Growth ‘21, the premier growth marketing virtual conference that helps take user’s marketing efforts to the next level. To attend these groundbreaking sessions at this free virtual event on May 25-26, register here, and also receive exclusive conference content during and after the event, including recordings of all sessions.





Growth ‘21 features insights from successful Act-On customers and partners who will share how they leverage growth marketing automation strategies to elevate their companies, along with keynotes from notable marketing leaders — Ann Handley, Wall Street Journal bestselling author, digital marketing pioneer, and Chief Content Officer of MarketingProfs; Rand Fishkin, CEO and co-founder of SparkToro and author; and Michael Brenner, bestselling author, Forbes Top CMO Influencer, and CEO of Marketing Insider Group.





The conference offers both strategies and workshops that provide concrete, valuable solutions to marketers, teams, and businesses to help deliver tailored customer experiences that extend the consumer lifecycle and elevate their brand. Attendees will engage and learn how to implement best practices to ensure they stay relevant in today’s evolving digital marketing landscape.





“Act-On Software is thrilled to host Growth ‘21, the premier event showcasing the powerful strategies our customers are using and the incredible results our customers are seeing using growth marketing automation,” said David Greenberg, CMO at Act-On Software. “The recent release of our SMS channel and the sessions at Growth ‘21 show our commitment to helping modern marketers identify and implement best strategies, approaches, and practices, which is even more important in this post-COVID world.”





Registrants will have exclusive access to trainings, workshops, a product showcase, and community networking, which include the following notable sessions:

“Growth Marketing Automation: How to Win the Modern Buyer” by Greenberg, which will highlight customer acquisition and retention strategies

“Panel: How Marketing Will Change in a Post-COVID World” by Bill Pierznik of Act-On Software, Julia Shapiro of Oktopost, Veronica Williams of Simpleview, and Elias Crum of Marketing Guys, which will highlight new and innovative growth marketing strategies post-pandemic

“The CX Transformation: Top CX Strategies Returning Real Results” by Olaf Kowalik of Act-On, Kevin Butler of Goose Digital, and Eric Kinaitis of the American Endowment Foundation, which highlights essential CX strategies

“Increasing Message Relevance Through Behavioral Intent Segmentation Strategies” by Max Spector of Act-On Software and “Relationships Built to Last: The Power of Product Engagement and How to Drive It” by Jennifer Freedman of Act-On and Bob Bailey of Landstar Transportation Logistics, which will highlight how to create customer engagement

“4 Easy Steps to Grow Your SMS Opt-Ins and Incorporate SMS into Your Multi-Channel Marketing” (with insights on: Act-on Software’s first-of-its-kind, native, full automated SMS platform) by Andrew Kugler at Act-On Software, which will highlight how your SMS can reach your customers where and when they want





“I am honored to speak at Growth ‘21, a premier conference for modern marketers by the modern marketers at Act-On Software,” said Handley. “These two days will be packed with sessions, presentations, and discussions that will not only inform and educate, but also fuel real action for those who want to take their customer engagement and retention efforts to the highest level!"





Growth ‘21 is an excellent opportunity for marketers to hone their skills and learn from the best in the business. For more information and to easily register for the free conference, visit: https://act-on.com/growth-marketing-conference-2021







About Act-On Software: Act-On Software is the world’s growth marketing leader, offering solutions that empower marketers to move beyond the lead and engage targets at every step of the customer lifecycle. Act-On makes customer data actionable so marketers can strategize smart, effective solutions to grow their businesses and generate higher customer lifetime value – all with the fastest time-to-value. For more information, visit Act-On Software.