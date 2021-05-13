Smith Bockius COO for the Fixed Income Division to Retire

Singapore, Singapore, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Bockius, a private asset management company engaging a multi-platform market strategy, with a unique approach that utilizes comprehensive financial planning processes and provides forward-thinking solutions to high net-worth individuals, corporations, institutional clients and non-profit organizations, today announced that the Chief Operations Officer for the Fixed Income Division, Mr. Frans Nielsen, is planning to retire in the next couple of months. The company is looking to bring on-board a highly qualified professional with minimum 20 years of experience in the financial industry.

Smith Bockius, one of the best performing asset management companies in Asia, operates on multiple fronts in the financial industry in order to service a worldwide spread database of clients. This strategy has been successfully implemented so far due to a very sensitive and meticulous approach when choosing its staff members, from administrative personnel to expert traders and Executives.

"One of the most cherished professionals that we have in our family of employees is about to retire. Frans is an esteemed colleague and a close friend, so I can say it will represent a terrible loss for us not to benefit from his experience and expertise anymore", said Mrs. Ann Hu, Chair of the Board's Governance Committee at Smith Bockius.

She continues:" He has been our COO for the Fixed Income Division for the last 9 years and he has done a remarkable job. Efficiency in application and simplification of operation processes have been his cornerstone achievements and we want to ensure that his successor will continue his excellent work."

Mr. Nielsen said: "The COO of Fixed Income Division is responsible to oversee the daily operations within the department and ensure that all processes are conducted according to the company's high standards of efficiency (HSE). It is time for me to step down and retire after more than 30 years of business. However, I will personally make sure that the transition of responsibilities to the new COO is done properly."

Smith Bockius is currently analyzing three potential successors for Mr. Nielsen and the firm will officially announce the name of the new Executive in the next short space of time.

About Smith Bockius

Smith Bockius is a private investment company providing reliable and forward-thinking solutions for our clients' most significant financial decisions. Fundamental to Smith Bockius' mission to enhance our clients' financial resources is a client-centric approach to investment management. Our dedicated relationship management team of seasoned professionals offers the highest quality products, services, advice, and sustainable value, ensuring our customers receive excellent solutions to meet the unique needs of high net-worth individuals, corporations, institutional clients and non-profit organizations, among others. Our commitment to providing excellent service solutions and our strong sense of social responsibility have earned us numerous accolades and industry recognition.



For more details, contact info@smith-bockius.com.

