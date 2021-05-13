Usio Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

| Source: Usio, Inc. Usio, Inc.

San Antonio, Texas, UNITED STATES

Revenue Grows 73% in the Quarter as Compared to the Same Period in 2020, the Fastest Growth Rate in the Company's History,
a Significant Acceleration in Revenue Growth Rate from 27% last Quarter

Results Driven by Strong Transaction Growth across the Company's Payment Processing Channels

SAN ANTONIO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the first quarter of  2021, which ended March 31, 2021.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “The new year is off to a terrific start, with first quarter revenues growing at the fastest rate in the Company's history, leading to all-time record quarterly revenues and a significant improvement in profitability.  Once again, results illustrate that our multi-channel distribution strategy is successfully capitalizing on the vast opportunities in the fast-growing electronic payments and related industries with over 100% growth in the Company's operating performance metrics (Key Performance Indicators or KPIs) in our ACH, Card and Prepaid Businesses.  Given the significant increase in the sequential rate of revenue growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, we are extremely confident our business is gaining momentum.  We remain on pace to achieve, or exceed, our 50% revenue growth goal for this year.

“Revenue growth in the quarter accelerated to 73%, with strong year-over-year performance in our ACH, Credit Card Processing and Prepaid lines of business and the addition of a full quarter of Usio Output Solutions (fka IMS) results.  After battling headwinds in the wake of the onset of COVID, our ACH business is strongly rebounding, with revenues up 38% in the quarter versus the same period in the prior year, as our relationships with leading organizations in fast-growing industries like cryptocurrency and Fintech lending drive growth in our most profitable line of business. This led to a better than $400,000 improvement in Adjusted EBITDA.  Though we continue to invest in our growth initiatives and strengthen our infrastructure, operating leverage is expected to improve over the year.  We have now reported two consecutive quarters of positive Adjusted EBITDA, and, as previously articulated, we expect to maintain our strong financial condition throughout the year.

“Coming on the heels of four consecutive years of revenue growth, we are extremely excited with the prospects created for this year by a first quarter that was the best revenue quarter in the Company's history.  Our focus is on sustaining our momentum by flawless execution of our strategy and investing in our innovative technology and unparalleled service to build value for our shareholders."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased 73% to $13.5 million, reflecting growth in each of our ACH, Credit Card and Prepaid lines of business as well as a full quarter of Usio Output Solutions revenues, which was acquired in December 2020.  Excluding the results of Usio Output Solutions revenues, organic growth was 24.6% versus the same period last year.

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2021 2020 $ Change % Change 
              
ACH and complementary service revenue $3,078,456 $2,237,746 $840,710  37.6%
Credit card revenue  5,723,709  4,982,658  741,051  14.9%
Prepaid card services revenue  886,576  551,275  335,301  60.8%
Output solutions revenue  3,772,809    3,772,809  100.0%
Total Revenue $13,461,550 $7,771,679 $5,689,871  73.2%

Gross profits increased 51% to $2.9 million on gross margins of 21.6%, incrementally lower due to product mix.

Other selling, general and administrative expenses were $2.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, increasing from the same period in the prior year.  The increase is primarily due to a full quarter of Output Solutions operating costs.  Expense increases were also due to incremental investments in our Prepaid and PayFac integrated payments growth initiatives.   

The operating loss for the quarter improved $0.2 million to $0.7 million versus the $0.9 million in the prior year period.

The Company has been increasingly moving towards positive Adjusted EBITDA results and ultimately cash flow breakeven. As stated previously, the Company reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for the two most recent two quarters.  Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $0.2 million in the quarter, an improvement of $0.4 million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.2 million in the same period a year ago.

The Company reported a net loss of $0.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 ($0.04 per share) compared to a net loss of $0.8 million ($0.06 per share) for the same period in the prior year.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $4.3 million in cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2021, a slight decrease from year end due to cash used for certain capital expenditures and a large increase in accounts receivable.  The Company's only debt is a term loan used in the first quarter to fund a large Output Solutions capital investment. 

Conference Call and Webcast

Usio, Inc.'s management will host a conference call Friday, May 14, 2021, at 11:00 am Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update.  To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-883-3890. International callers should call + 1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s website at www.usio.com/investors.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through May 28, 2021. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 10156027.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. With the acquisition of the assets of IMS in December 2020, the Company now offers additional services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.  Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com.  Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Joe Hassett, Investor Relations
joeh@gregoryfca.com
484-686-6600

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  March 31, 2021  December 31,
2020		 
  (Unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $4,284,360  $5,011,132 
Accounts receivable, net  3,597,928   2,863,638 
Settlement processing assets  36,792,386   43,558,442 
Prepaid card load assets  18,555,474   7,610,242 
Customer deposits  1,357,242   1,305,296 
Inventory  180,927   176,466 
Prepaid expenses and other  524,665   301,755 
Current assets before merchant reserves  65,292,982   60,826,971 
Merchant reserves  8,317,462   8,265,555 
Total current assets  73,610,444   69,092,526 
         
Property and equipment, net  3,226,152   3,105,926 
         
Other assets:        
Intangibles, net  5,567,794   6,035,761 
Deferred tax asset  1,394,000   1,394,000 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,750,346   2,671,266 
Other assets  353,815   368,078 
Total other assets  10,065,955   10,469,105 
         
Total Assets $86,902,551  $82,667,557 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $493,348  $851,349 
Accrued expenses  1,971,192   1,463,944 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion  427,609   346,913 
Equipment loan, current portion  53,135   - 
Settlement processing obligations  36,792,386   43,558,442 
Prepaid card load obligations  18,555,474   7,610,242 
Customer deposits  1,357,242   1,305,296 
Deferred revenues  57,353   66,572 
Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations  59,707,739   55,202,758 
Merchant reserve obligations  8,317,462   8,265,555 
Total current liabilities  68,025,201   63,468,313 
         
Non-current liabilities:        
Equipment loan, non-current portion  112,861    
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion  2,494,135   2,495,883 
Total liabilities  70,632,197   65,964,196 
         
Stockholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively      
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 26,314,460 and 26,260,776 issued, and 25,013,557 and 24,974,995 outstanding at March 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively  194,745   194,692 
Additional paid-in capital  89,740,284   89,659,433 
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,300,903 and 1,285,781 shares at March 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively  (2,215,175)  (2,165,721)
Deferred compensation  (5,671,077)  (5,926,872)
Accumulated deficit  (65,778,423)  (65,058,171)
Total stockholders' equity  16,270,354   16,703,361 
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $86,902,551  $82,667,557 

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2021  2020 
         
Revenues $13,461,550  $7,771,679 
Cost of services  10,554,313   5,843,395 
Gross profit  2,907,237   1,928,284 
         
Selling, general and administrative:        
Stock-based compensation  327,715   287,710 
Other expenses  2,660,034   2,122,106 
Depreciation and amortization  622,207   387,795 
Total operating expenses  3,609,956   2,797,611 
         
Operating (loss)  (702,719)  (869,327)
         
Other income:        
Interest income  2,467   11,156 
Other income (expense)     688 
Other income and (expense), net  2,467   11,844 
         
(Loss) before income taxes  (700,252)  (857,483)
Income tax expense (benefit)  20,000   (22,474)
         
Net (Loss) $(720,252) $(835,009)
         
Earnings (Loss) Per Share        
Basic earnings (loss) per common share: $(0.04) $(0.06)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: $(0.04) $(0.06)
Weighted average common shares outstanding        
Basic  19,931,935   13,127,229 
Diluted  19,931,935   13,127,229 

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2021  March 31, 2020 
Operating Activities        
Net (loss) $(720,252) $(835,009)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:        
Depreciation  154,240   137,795 
Amortization  467,967   250,000 
Bad debt  15,046    
Non-cash stock-based compensation  327,715   287,710 
Amortization of warrant costs  8,985   8,985 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (749,336)  191,693 
Prepaid expenses and other  (222,910)  (58,844)
Operating lease right-of-use assets  (79,080)  56,727 
Other assets  (4,461)   
Inventory  14,263   (20,694)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  149,247   (165,975)
Operating lease liabilities  78,948   (54,767)
Prepaid card load obligations  10,945,232   53,141 
Merchant reserves  51,907   (1,492,000)
Customer deposits  51,946    
Deferred revenue  (9,219)  (13,235)
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities  10,480,238   (1,654,473)
         
Investing Activities        
Purchases of property and equipment  (274,467)  (152,654)
Net cash (used) by investing activities  (274,467)  (152,654)
         
Financing Activities        
Proceeds from equipment loan  165,996    
Purchases of treasury stock  (49,454)  (26,629)
Net cash provided by financing activities  116,542   (26,629)
         
Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves  10,322,313   (1,833,756)
Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year  22,192,225   12,682,918 
         
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Period $32,514,538  $10,849,162 
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information        
Cash paid during the period for:        
Interest $  $ 
Income taxes      
Non-cash transactions:        
Issuance of deferred stock compensation      

USIO, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES in STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

  Common Stock  Additional Paid- In  Treasury  Deferred  Accumulated  Total Stockholders' 
  Shares  Amount  Capital  Stock  Compensation  Deficit  Equity 
                             
Balance at December 31, 2020  26,260,776  $194,692  $89,659,433  $(2,165,721) $(5,926,872) $(65,058,171) $16,703,361 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  51,000   51   120,484            120,535 
Warrant compensation costs        8,985            8,985 
Cashless warrant exercise  19,795   19   (19)            
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest  (17,111)  (17)  (48,599)     5,994      (42,622)
Deferred compensation amortization              249,801      249,801 
Purchase of treasury stock costs           (49,454)        (49,454)
Net (loss) for the period                 (720,252)  (720,252)
                             
Balance at March 31, 2021  26,314,460  $194,745  $89,740,284  $(2,215,175) $(5,671,077) $(65,778,423) $16,270,354 
                             
Balance at December 31, 2019  18,224,577  $186,656  $77,055,273  $(1,885,452) $(5,636,154) $(62,151,988) $7,568,335 
                             
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan  51,000   51   59,440            59,491 
Warrant compensation costs        8,985            8,985 
Deferred compensation amortization              228,219      228,219 
Purchase of treasury stock costs           (26,629)        (26,629)
Net (loss) for the period                 (835,009)  (835,009)
                             
Balance at March 31, 2020  18,275,577  $186,707  $77,123,698  $(1,912,081) $(5,407,935) $(62,986,997) $7,003,392 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2021  2020 
         
Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:        
Operating (Loss) $(702,719) $(869,327)
Depreciation and amortization  622,207   387,795 
EBITDA  (80,512)  (481,532)
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net  327,715   287,710 
Adjusted EBITDA $247,203  $(193,822)
         
         
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:        
Revenues $13,461,550  $7,771,679 
Adjusted EBITDA  247,203   (193,822)
Adjusted EBITDA margins  1.8%  (2.5)%