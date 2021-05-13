LifeMD Reports Q1 2021 Revenue up 323% to Record $18.2M, Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance to $90-$100M

  • 92% of Q1 2021 revenue was generated by subscriptions, up from 75% in Q1 2020
  • Total patients and customers served nationwide surpassed 320,000
  • Gross Margins of 82%, up 13% from the same year-ago period
  • Total Telehealth Order volume grew by 373% versus year ago period to 164,452

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. All quarterly comparisons are to the same year-ago period. The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today to discuss the results (see dial-in information below.)

($ in 000s)Three Months Ended March 31 Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics20212020 % Growth
Revenue    
Product (Telehealth)$13,283$2,956 349%
Software (LegalSimpli)4,9141,349 264%
Total Revenue$18,198 $4,305  323%
Subscription Revenue as % of Total92%75%  
     
Telehealth Volume     
Total Telehealth Orders164,45234,753 373%
     
LegalSimpli     
Active Subscribers109,51736,852 197%
     

Q1 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 323% to a record $18.2 million.
  • 92% of Q1 2021 revenue was generated by subscriptions, up from 75% in Q1 2020.
  • Telemedicine orders increased 373% to more than 164,000.
  • Gross profit increased 403% to $14.9 million or 82% of revenue.
  • Cash totaled $13.4 million at March 31, 2021, versus $9.2 million at December 31, 2020. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company completed a private placement with net proceeds of $13.5 million.

Q1 Operational Highlights

  • Total patients and customers served nationwide surpassed 320,000.
  • At the end of the first quarter of 2021, launched Nava MD™, a tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers. Nava MD’s proprietary products leverage intellectual property and proprietary formulations licensed from Restorsea, a leading skincare technology platform.
  • In the quarter, the Company changed its name from Conversion Labs to Life MD™, reflecting its evolution and expansion from a branded telemedicine products company into a leading provider of end-to-end concierge telehealth services.
  • Expanded the management team with the appointments of a Chief Medical Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Business Officer, and Corporate Controller.

Management Commentary

“As a rising leader in telehealth, we’re extremely pleased with the evolution of LifeMD into a powerful end-to-end patient-centric digital health platform. Having addressed the needs of over 320,000 patients and customers across 50 states, we are creating converts and advocates of virtual healthcare,” noted LifeMD Chairman and CEO, Justin Schreiber. “I’m especially pleased with the management and leadership team that have chosen to join LifeMD on our journey. We are a company which has been built from the ground up to support the expansion of telehealth and its new role in the transformation of patient care.”

“What has been encouraging in the new year, is just how quickly telehealth has been adopted to become a permanent part of the healthcare continuum. The new modality has eased the burden of physician workflow within the healthcare system and patients have embraced virtual treatment as a result of its improved cost, accessibility and convenience. In support of this rapid adoption, the Company is leveraging its digital technology platform with unlimited scalability across new verticals, products and services. As LifeMD continues to support the adoption of telehealth, we are now able to set the stage for balanced growth and multiple pathways to profitability,” concluded Mr. Schreiber.   

Marc Benathen, CFO commented, “We are extremely pleased with LifeMD’s performance in the period as we continue to overlay new products, services and plan for launches into new healthcare indications and verticals. In doing so, we continue to ramp the business in support of growing revenues and an increasing subscriber base with the goal of working towards profitability. We have also recently begun to hone in on our KPI’s and unit economics and in doing so, reduced our cash burn on a go forward basis by approximately 30% due mostly to more efficient acquisition spend while maintaining an aggressive revenue growth trajectory. This burn will continue to further reduce as we scale our company. Based on the strong results of Q1 and continued momentum resulting from our strong recurring subscription revenue model, we are now increasing our Full Year 2021 Revenue Guidance to $90 to $100 million.”

Q1 2021 Financial Summary

  • Revenue in the first quarter of 2021 increased 323% to a record $18.2 million from $4.3 million in the same year-ago quarter. The growth in revenue was primarily driven by a 349% increase in telemedicine product revenues.
  • The company’s LegalSimpli subsidiary, a PDF software-as-a-service (SaaS), contributed net sales of $4.9 million, up 264% from the year-ago quarter.
  • Including $1.3 million in deferred revenue associated with recurring subscriptions, adjusted revenues on a non-GAAP basis would total $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Gross profit in the first quarter increased 403% to $14.9 million, compared to $3.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 increased to 82% from 69% in the same year-ago quarter. The increase of 13% was principally attributable to lower product costs, growth of our prescription business and more stringent inventory management.
  • Operating expense in the first quarter of 2021 was $26.8 million, up from $4.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases of selling and marketing expenses of $15.9 million driven by growth in discretionary customer acquisition spend, general and administrative expenses of $5.2 million, other operating expenses of $737,000, customer services expenses of $127,000, and development cost of $114,000. G&A expenses for first quarter of 2021 also included non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation and amortization of $2.3 million.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2021 was $11.6 million or $(0.47) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $2.4 million or $(0.23) per share in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Excluding $2.3 million related to non-cash stock-based compensation expense, Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP term, totaled a loss of $(0.38) per share for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to a loss of $(0.22) per share for the first quarter of 2020. (see definition of this non-GAAP term and reconciliation to GAAP, below).
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, totaled a loss of $8.9 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $556,000 in the same year-ago quarter (see definition of this non-GAAP term and reconciliation to GAAP, below).
  • Cash totaled $13.4 million at March 31, 2021, as compared to $9.2 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a private placement with net proceeds of $13.5 million completed in February 2021.

2021 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2021, the company is raising its revenue guidance to $90 million to $100 million from its previous guidance of $85 to $95 million. The current guidance represents revenue growth of 141% to 168% versus prior year.

About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc. is a rapidly growing direct-to-patient telehealth company that offers cash pay virtual medical treatment, prescription medications and over the counter products to patients across all 50 states. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
      
 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
      
ASSETS
      
Current Assets     
Cash$13,406,656  $9,179,075 
Accounts receivable, net 1,351,443   648,421 
Product deposit 1,300,243   816,765 
Inventory, net 1,674,381   1,264,258 
Other current assets 104,801   154,876 
Total Current Assets 17,837,524  $12,063,395 
      
Non-current assets     
Right of use asset, net 249,848   274,437 
Capitalized software, net 400,392   375,983 
Intangible assets, net 255,937   339,840 
Total non-current assets 906,177   990,260 
      
Total Assets$18,743,701  $13,053,655 
      
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT     
Current Liabilities     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$13,430,136  $11,794,084 
Notes payable, net 674,269   779,132 
Deferred revenue 1,339,309   916,880 
Total Current Liabilities 15,443,714   13,490,096 
      
Long-term Liabilities     
Lease Liability 263,401   285,323 
Contingent consideration on purchase of LegalSimpli 100,000   100,000 
Total Liabilities 15,807,115   13,875,419 
      
Mezzanine Equity     
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 per value; 5,000,000 shares authorized     
      
Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 per value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,045 and $1,045 per share as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3,778,014   3,655,822 
      
Stockholders’ Deficit     
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 25,885,014 and 23,433,663
shares issued, 25,781,974 and 23,330,623 outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively		 258,851   234,337 
      
Additional paid-in capital 91,585,607   77,779,370 
Accumulated deficit (91,754,288)  (80,151,905)
  90,170   (2,138,198)
Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost (163,701)  (163,701)
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Deficit (73,531)  (2,301,899)
      
Non-controlling interest (767,896)  (2,175,687)
      
Total Stockholders’ Deficit (841,427)  (4,477,586)
      
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit$18,743,701  $13,053,655 
      


LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021  2020 
Net Revenues      
Product revenues, net $13,283,315  $2,955,801 
Software revenues, net  4,914,797   1,349,011 
Service revenues, net     - 
Total Revenues, net  18,198,112   4,304,812 
       
Cost of product revenue  3,123,025   1,252,747 
Cost of software revenue  140,228   84,903 
Cost of revenues  3,263,253   1,337,650 
       
Gross Profit  14,934,859   2,967,162 
       
Expenses       
Selling & marketing expenses 18,640,731   2,745,882 
General and administrative expenses 6,863,879   1,590,967 
Other operating expenses 861,081   124,491 
Customer service expenses 295,277   168,185 
Development Costs 192,228   78,142 
Total expenses  26,853,196   4,707,667 
       
Operating Loss  (11,918,337)  (1,740,505)
       
Other Income (Expenses)      
Interest expense, net  (139,463)  (793,039)
Gain on debt forgiveness  184,914   - 
   45,451   (793,039)
       
Net Loss before provision for income taxes  (11,872,886)  (2,533,544)
       
Provision for income taxes  -   - 
       
Net Loss  (11,872,886)  (2,533,544)
       
Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests  (270,503)  (138,816)
       
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(11,602,383) $(2,394,728)
       
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(0.47) $(0.23)
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $(0.47) $(0.23)
       
Weighted Average number of common shares outstanding:      
Basic  24,467,788   10,697,767 
Diluted  24,467,788   10,697,767 
       


LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended March 31,
 2021  2020 
    
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES     
Net Loss$(11,872,886) $(2,533,544)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:     
Amortization of debt discount 80,051   191,247 
Amortization of capitalized software 24,451   2,551 
Amortization of intangibles 83,903   83,903 
Acceleration of debt discount -   500,145 
Gain on forgiveness of debt (184,914)  - 
Operating lease payments 2,666   1,309 
Stock compensation expense 2,325,775   95,900 
Liability to issue shares for services -   873,000 
Changes in Assets and Liabilities     
Accounts receivable (703,022)  (185,034)
Product deposit (483,478)  89,168 
Inventory (410,123)  395,774 
Other current assets 50,075   126,604 
Deferred revenue 422,429   193,408 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,558,244   826,924 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,106,829)  661,355 
      
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES     
Cash paid for capitalized software costs (48,860)  (68,400)
Payment to seller for contingent consideration -   (400,000)
Net cash used in investing activities (48,860)  (468,400)
      
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES     
Cash proceeds from private placement offering, net 13,495,270   - 
Cash proceeds from exercise of options 24,000   - 
Purchase of membership interest of LSS (100,000)  - 
Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000)  (36,000)
Proceeds from note payable    750,000 
Repayment of notes payable    (1,640,702)
Debt issuance costs    (15,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 13,383,270   (941,702)
      
Net increase (decrease) in cash 4,227,581   (748,747)
      
Cash at beginning of period 9,179,075   1,106,624 
      
Cash at end of period$13,406,656  $357,877 
      
Cash paid for interest     
Cash paid during the period for interest$17,271  $101,600 
      
Non-cash investing and financing activities:     
Cashless exercise of warrants$300  $1,479 
Principal of Paycheck protection Program loans forgiven$184,914  $- 
Deemed dividend from warrant price adjustments$-  $1,142,385 
Stock yet to be issued for capitalized costs$-  $40,000 
Deemed distribution from down-round provision on unissued shares$-  $106,522 
        

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, financing expense, acceleration of debt discount, inventory valuation adjustment/write off, warrant settlements, accrued interest/deemed distributions, and stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before stock-based compensation expense.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. None of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EPS should be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss, loss per share or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

The following is a reconciliation of Net loss attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)
  Three months ended March 31,
   2021   2020 
Net (loss) attributable to common shareholders $(11,602,383) $(2,394,728)
     
Interest expense (excluding debt discount and acceleration of debt)  17,271   101,647 
Depreciation & Amortization Expense  152,743   86,545 
Amortization of debt discount  -   191,247 
Financing transactions expense  125,979   62,012 
Acceleration of debt discount  -   500,145 
Inventory valuation adjustment  -   769,378 
Accrued interest on Series B Stock  122,192   - 
Stock-based compensation expense  2,325,775   127,900 
     
Adjusted EBITDA $(8,858,424) $(555,854)

 

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EPS:

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EPS
  Three months ended March 31,
   2021   2020 
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders $(0.47) $(0.23)
     
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS   
Stockholders Compensation Expense $0.10  $0.01 
     
Adjusted EPS $(0.38) $(0.22)

 

