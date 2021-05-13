StoneMor Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results

BENSALEM, Pa., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenues for the first quarter were $78.3 million compared to $65.1 million in the first quarter in the prior year.





Cemetery segment operating income for the first quarter was $11.7 million compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $6.4 million.





Funeral home segment operating income for the first quarter was $1.6 million compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $0.2 million.





Corporate overhead expense increased to $9.5 million in the first quarter compared to $8.5 million in the first quarter in the prior year.





First quarter operating income was $3.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.1 million in the first quarter in the prior year.





First quarter net loss from continuing operations was $5.2 million compared to $14.8 million in the first quarter in the prior year.





First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $28.0 million compared to $7.1 million in the first quarter in the prior year.



Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “the first quarter of 2021 has continued to build upon the groundwork that was laid with our transformation initiatives, with top-line revenue growth of 20% and more than a $20 million increase in our adjusted EBITDA, year-over-year. We continue to deliver strong sales results, including 45% growth in cemetery sales production in the quarter. We have made great progress towards our previously announced guidance targets for organic growth in our trusts and unlevered free cash flow. During the first quarter, we generated more than $30 million in trust growth and $11.5 million in unlevered free cash flow against $50 million and $40 million annual targets, respectively.”

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $65.3 million of cash, including $16.6 million of restricted cash, and $325.4 million of total debt.

On May 11, 2021, the Company closed its private offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2029. The Company used the net proceeds of the offering to fund the redemption in full of approximately $338.1 million aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 9.875%/11.500% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2024, together with an approximately $18.5 million prepayment premiums and pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions.

“Earlier this week, we completed a transformational transaction for the Company by fortifying our balance sheet through a refinancing of all of our outstanding indebtedness. The new Notes dramatically increase our financial flexibility and improve our liquidity, including eliminating the maintenance covenants, extending maturity to 8 years, reducing our rate of interest and allowing us to enter into a super senior credit facility of up to $40 million,” said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “As a result of this transaction, StoneMor netted approximately $30 million in new cash to its balance sheet, resulting in approximately $78 million in cash on a pro forma basis at March 31, 2021, adjusted for the sale of the notes and the use of the proceeds thereof.”

Redling added “our transformation and cost savings initiatives set us on the right path and trajectory – and the sales culture and production have powered the engine. The refinancing has substantially reduced potential structural limitations as we are now well positioned both operationally and financially to better serve our customers, employees and stockholders.”

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 304 cemeteries and 70 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below (in thousands):

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net loss from continuing operations $ (5,213 ) $ (14,772 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1,676 ) 1,288 Interest expense 10,473 11,353 Depreciation and amortization 2,102 2,314 EBITDA 5,686 183 Cost of lots sold 1,394 1,296 Non-cash stock compensation 505 375 Change in deferred revenues 22,598 6,434 Change in deferred selling and obtaining costs (2,202 ) (1,178 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,981 $ 7,110

UNLEVERED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,631 $ (5,238 ) Cash interest payments 8,639 7,015 Unlevered cash provided by operating activities 13,270 1,777 Less: cash paid for capital expenditures 1,774 2,073 Unlevered free cash flow $ 11,496 $ (296 )

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash $ 48,696 $ 39,244 Restricted cash 16,575 20,846 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 58,912 57,869 Prepaid expenses 9,622 5,290 Assets held for sale 29,258 28,575 Other current assets 16,532 16,884 Total current assets 179,595 168,708 Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance 75,985 75,301 Cemetery property 299,824 299,526 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 81,967 83,496 Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value 524,623 501,453 Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value 319,175 312,228 Deferred selling and obtaining costs 119,068 116,900 Deferred tax assets 9 9 Intangible assets, net 54,826 55,094 Other assets 22,028 22,248 Total assets $ 1,677,100 $ 1,634,963 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 50,836 $ 51,718 Liabilities held for sale 24,146 23,406 Accrued interest 95 95 Current portion, long-term debt 3,226 317 Total current liabilities 78,303 75,536 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 322,144 320,715 Deferred revenues 986,044 949,164 Deferred tax liabilities 27,926 29,652 Perpetual care trust corpus 319,175 312,228 Other long-term liabilities 40,040 40,081 Total liabilities 1,773,632 1,727,376 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,918,016

and 117,871,141 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,179 1,178 Paid-in capital in excess of par value (84,728 ) (85,232 ) Accumulated deficit (12,983 ) (8,359 ) Total stockholders' equity (96,532 ) (92,413 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,677,100 $ 1,634,963

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Cemetery: Interments $ 20,519 $ 14,759 Merchandise 16,282 14,378 Services 17,281 15,027 Investment and other 12,898 10,633 Funeral home: Merchandise 5,973 5,386 Services 5,360 4,919 Total revenues 78,313 65,102 Costs and Expenses: Cost of goods sold 11,184 9,414 Cemetery expense 18,161 16,948 Selling expense 14,207 12,051 General and administrative expense 10,193 9,515 Corporate overhead 9,541 8,501 Depreciation and amortization 2,102 2,314 Funeral home expenses: Merchandise 1,661 1,336 Services 4,661 4,394 Other 3,019 2,760 Total costs and expenses 74,729 67,233 Operating income (loss) 3,584 (2,131 ) Interest expense (10,473 ) (11,353 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (6,889 ) (13,484 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,676 (1,288 ) Net loss from continuing operations (5,213 ) (14,772 ) Discontinued operations: Income from operations of discontinued businesses 589 23,775 Income tax expense — — Net income from discontinued operations 589 23,775 Net (loss) income $ (4,624 ) $ 9,003 Net loss from continuing operations per common share (basic) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) Net income from discontinued operations per common share (basic) 0.00 0.25 Net loss per common share (basic) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.10 Net loss from continuing operations per common share (diluted) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.16 ) Net income from discontinued operations per common share (diluted) 0.00 0.25 Net loss per common share (diluted) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.10 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 117,909 94,472 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 117,909 94,472

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)