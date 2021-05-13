Zymergen to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 24, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofacturing leader Zymergen, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2021 after market close on Monday, May 24th, 2021. The company’s management will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments and outlook.



A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investors.zymergen.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biofacturing company using biology to reimagine the world. Zymergen partners with nature to design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products that deliver value to customers in a broad range of industries. A unique combination of biology, chemistry, software and automation enables the company to design and create new materials.

