Isoray Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Revenue Increased 10% Sequentially

Record Non-Prostate Brachytherapy Revenue Increased 20% Year-Over-Year

RICHLAND, Wash., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isoray, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ISR), a medical technology company and innovator in seed brachytherapy powering expanding treatment options throughout the body, today announced its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 declined 10% to $2.60 million versus the record $2.88 million in the prior year comparable period. Revenue increased 10% sequentially from the fiscal second quarter ended December 31,2020. The company’s core prostate brachytherapy revenue declined 16% versus the record third quarter of fiscal 2020 as procedure volumes continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, third quarter prostate increased 7% sequentially from the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Prostate brachytherapy represented 78% of total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to 84% in the prior year comparable period. Record non-prostate brachytherapy revenue increased 20% versus the prior year comparable period. The majority of non-prostate brachytherapy revenue in the quarter was comprised of sales to treat brain and lung cancers.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 52.4% versus 59.2% in the prior year comparable period. Third quarter gross profit decreased 20% to $1.36 million versus $1.71 million in the record third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Isoray CEO Lori Woods said, “Despite the pandemic, we are more optimistic than ever before about our future path and the success of our efforts. We are encouraged by the sequential growth we experienced in our core prostate brachytherapy business as well as our growing strength in adoptions for the treatment of other cancers. Going forward, we remain focused on executing our strategic plans for continued growth. We believe that Isoray’s enhanced capital position will be pivotal in allowing us to capitalize on growth opportunities.”

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 declined 6% to $2.13 million versus $2.25 million in the prior year comparable period. Total research and development expenses increased 23% versus the prior year comparable period. The increase in total research and development expenses was primarily the result of increased payroll, benefits, and share based compensation and increased protocol expenses which were partially offset by a reduction of development expenses for the Blu Build™ delivery system versus the comparable prior year period.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased 28% versus the prior year comparable period. The decrease in sales and marketing expenses was driven primarily by declines in travel and tradeshow costs due to COVID-19 restrictions as well as decreased incentive compensation resulting from lower revenue growth compared to the prior year comparable period. General and administrative expenses increased 2% versus the prior year comparable period, primarily the result of increased director and officer insurance expense, increased payroll, and IT consulting expenses, which were partially offset by decreased travel costs due to COVID-19 restrictions as well as decreased employee hiring costs and legal fees.

The net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $0.75 million or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share versus a net loss of $0.55 million or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share in the comparable prior year period. Basic and diluted per share results are based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 122.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 versus 67.6 million in the comparable prior year period.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021, revenue decreased modestly to $7.34 million versus $7.40 million in the prior year comparable nine-month period. Prostate brachytherapy represented 79% of total revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to 87% for the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Total operating expenses for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 decreased 3% to $6.13 million, versus $6.34 million in the prior year comparable nine-month period. The net loss for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $2.33 million, or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.26 million, or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, in the prior year comparable nine-month period. Basic and diluted per share results are based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 91.3 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2021, versus 67.4 million in the comparable prior year nine-month period.

Cash, cash equivalents, and certificates of deposit at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $64.8 million and the company had no long-term debt. Stockholders’ equity at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $68.1 million.

Isoray, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares)

March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,841 $ 2,392 Accounts receivable, net 2,019 2,044 Inventory 731 645 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 483 426 Total current assets 68,074 5,507 Property and equipment, net 1,885 1,735 Right of use asset, net 830 1,001 Restricted cash 182 181 Inventory, non-current 192 137 Other assets, net 117 138 Total assets $ 71,280 $ 8,699 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 992 $ 654 Lease liability 249 236 Accrued protocol expense 115 35 Accrued radioactive waste disposal 99 94 Accrued payroll and related taxes 221 352 Accrued vacation 240 204 Total current liabilities 1,916 1,575 Non-current liabilities: Lease liability, non-current 589 769 Accrued payroll and related taxes, non-current 77 55 Asset retirement obligation 600 577 Total liabilities 3,182 2,976 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 7,000,000 shares authorized: Series B: 5,000,000 shares allocated; no and 59,065 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 141,465,266 and 68,897,779 shares issued and outstanding 141 69 Additional paid-in capital 158,221 93,592 Accumulated deficit (90,264 ) (87,938 ) Total stockholders' equity 68,098 5,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,280 $ 8,699

Isoray, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except for per-share amounts)