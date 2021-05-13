MCI Onehealth Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Initial public offering of 6,000,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares raises $27.57 million in net proceeds for use in implementing the company’s strategic transformation plan



Quarterly revenue of $10.0 million recovered to within 4% of the prior high driven by adoption of telehealth and MCI Connect as well as continued strong performance from corporate health customers, enabling the Company to weather the impact of COVID-19

Within a year of their initial launch, telehealth and MCI Connect generated 38% of revenue during the quarter

Robust demand from corporate customers continues, with revenues from corporate customers up 377% to $1.3 million over the same quarter last year with the addition of 30 new customers in the quarter

Incremental year-on-year net-losses for the quarter of $2.1 million were driven by share based compensation and higher public company expenses as part of the Company’s transformation plan



TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc. (“MCI”, “the Company”) (TSX: DRDR), a clinician-led healthcare technology company focused on increasing access to and quality of healthcare, today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. These filings and additional information regarding MCI are available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

“This quarter was a major milestone in our mission to create a high-growth technology-enabled health services provider,” said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of MCI. “The completion of our IPO creates the conditions necessary for accretive expansion and organic growth as we continue to implement our strategic initiatives.”

For a summary of MCI’s financial and operational highlights for the quarter, please see below, as well as the more detailed information contained in the financial statements and related management discussion and analysis which are available on MCI’s SEDAR page at www.sedar.com.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Significant financial highlights for MCI during the first quarter of 2021 included:

Quarterly Revenue: Quarterly revenue remained stable as revenue continues to recover in government insured health led by the adoption of telehealth and virtual care through MCI Connect as well as robust demand for the Company’s expanding corporate health offerings. MCI continues to weather the effects of COVID-19. Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $10.0 million, compared to total revenue of $10.4 million in Q1 2020.



First Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Significant operational highlights for MCI during the first quarter of 2021 included:

Initial Public Offering: On January 6, 2021, MCI completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 6,000,000 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (“MCI Shares”) at a price per share of $5.00, generating net proceeds of $27.57 million. On the same day, the MCI Shares were listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Events Subsequent to First Quarter 2021

Following the end of the first quarter, MCI has continued to implement its strategic plan with a number of significant new developments, including:

On April 12, 2021, MCI announced that it had acquired 9.1% of ReGen Scientific Inc., a personalized, preventative and regenerative healthcare provider in Canada, under a share exchange agreement in exchange for the issuance of 800,000 MCI Shares and a short-term loan in the principal amount of $1 million.



On April 27, 2021, MCI announced the completion of its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Khure Health Inc., whose technology platform harnesses clinical data, enabling physicians to rapidly screen and identify patients with rare diseases to facilitate more personalized treatment, for total consideration valued at up to $13.5 million, based on certain revenue milestones being achieved through 2023. MCI estimates Khure will accelerate this portion of its technology roadmap by 18 months.



On April 29, 2021, MCI announced a strategic capital investment of US$250,000 in Ariel Precision Medicine Inc., a U.S. based company focused on precision diagnosis and targeted therapeutics, setting the stage for a future commercial relationship between the two companies.



On May 6, 2021, MCI announced it had entered a letter of intent to acquire Terrace Wellness Group, a mental health and addictions care provider with in-person and virtual care offerings, with the expectation of EBITDA accretive opportunities when such services are added to MCI’s integrated offering to patients and employers.



Outlook

MCI expects to accelerate total company revenue growth in fiscal 2021 as it executes its strategic plan on multiple fronts including:

Organic growth of government insured health services from its omnichannel network of clinics, telehealth and the MCI Connect virtual platform.

Continued rapid organic growth in health services provided to corporate customers, as it expands its customer base and increases the number of available service offerings.

The launch of MCI's data analytics BrightOS platform later in 2021.

New technology business ventures and acquisitions to accelerate its technology roadmap.

Acquisitions of specialty clinics to expand its health service offerings and enter new markets by leveraging technology to deliver more services to its large and growing patient and physician base.

Execution of multiple commercial partnerships with companies in which MCI makes investments as well as research collaborations with academic institutions.

Conference Call Details

MCI will hold a conference call to discuss progress on its key strategic initiatives and financial results for the first quarter of 2021, on May 13, 2021 at 5:00 pm EDT. Participants are encouraged to access the call at least 10 minutes prior to start.





Date: Thursday May 13, 2021 Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time Duration: 60 minutes Dial-in Canada/US: (833) 540-1153 (Toll-free) (918) 922-6528 (International) Conference Call ID: 9544899 Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/y6vj2kdh

Selected Unaudited Financial Information

(In thousands of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three months ended Period over March 31 Change 2021 2020 $ % Revenue $ 10,030 $ 10,442 $ (412) (4) Expenses Physicians’ fees 6,631 7,014 (383) (5) Salary, wages, and benefits 2,156 2,032 124 6 Occupancy costs 850 775 75 10 Office expense 908 596 311 52 Corporate expenses 515 10 505 5050 Sales and marketing expenses 21 - 21 NM Expected credit losses 56 - 56 NM Other income (448) (593) 145 24 10,689 9,835 854 9 Adjusted EBITDA (659) 607 (1,266) (209) Shares based compensation 1,248 - 1,248 NM Finance costs 125 163 (38) (23) Interest income on subleases (12) (18) 6 (33) Depreciation and amortization 716 740 (24) (3) Gain (loss) On sublease Contracts - (10) 10 NM 2,077 875 1,202 137 Income (loss) before taxes (2,736) (268) (2,468) 921 Income taxes (278) 68 (346) 509 Net Income (loss) (2,458) (336) (2,122) 632 Weighted average number of Shares outstanding Basic and diluted 45,733 38,004 Net income (loss) per share Basic and diluted $ (0.05) $ (0.01)

* NM means not meaningful.

Selected Statement of Financial Position Data

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 $ in thousands Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,131 $ 894 Net investment in subleases 1,590 1,685 Property and equipment 12,912 13,572 Total Assets 48,120 22,358 Lease liability 13,202 13,833 Total liabilities 20,939 22,121 Total shareholders equity 27,181 237

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31 2021 2020 $ in thousands Total revenue $ 10,030 10,442 Net Income (loss) (2,458) (336) Add back (deduct) Depreciation and amortization 716 740 Share-based payment expense 1,248 - Finance charges 125 163 Interest income (12) (18) Gain (loss) On sublease contracts - (10) Gain (loss) on disposal of property and equipment - Income taxes (278) 68 Adjusted EBITDA (659) 607 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (6.6)% 5.8%

* Non-IFRS Metrics: “Gross Profit”, “Gross Margin”, “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA” do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. MCI defines adjusted gross profit as revenue less cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. MCI defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (i) less net rent expense on premise leases considered to be finance leases under IFRS and (ii) before transaction, restructuring, and integration costs, time-based earn-out expense, special warrants related expenses, change in fair value of investments, share of loss of associate, exchange difference, and stock-based compensation expense. The Adjusted EBITDA figures noted herein have not been adjusted for non-controlled interests. MCI believes that these metrics may be helpful to the reader in assessing MCI’s financial performance and operational efficiency, however , these measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income/loss determined in accordance with IFRS.

About MCI

MCI is a healthcare technology company focused on empowering patients and doctors with advanced technologies to increase access, improve quality, and reduce healthcare costs. As part of the healthcare community for over 30 years, MCI operates one of Canada’s leading primary care networks with 25 clinics, serves over 850,000 patients annually and had over 200,000 telehealth visits last year. MCI additionally offers an expanding suite of occupational health service offerings that support a growing list of over 250 corporate customers. Led by a proven management team of doctors and experienced executives, MCI remains focused on executing a strategy centered on acquiring technology and health services that complement MCI’s current roadmap. For more information, visit mcionehealth.com

For IR enquiries please contact:

Fernando Massalin | ir@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 155

For media enquiries please contact:

Nolan Reeds | nolan@mcionehealth.com | +1 (416) 440-4040 ext 158

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking information” and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to projected revenues, earnings, growth rates, targets, revenue mix, product plans, use of proceeds, new business ventures and potential acquisitions, as well as MCI's future growth, strategic transformation plan, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. The words “plans”, “expects”, “projected”, “estimated”, “forecasts”, “anticipates”, “intend”, “guidance”, “outlook”, “potential”, “prospects”, “seek”, “aim”, “strategy”, “targets” or “believes”, “for use in”, “growth”, “expansion”, “to pursue”, “to develop”, “future”, “later” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results “will”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “can”, or negative versions thereof, “occur”, “continue” or “be achieved”, and other similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management’s perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by MCI as of the date of such statements, are outside of MCI's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to the following: MCI's ability to achieve its growth strategy; the demand for MCI's products and fluctuations in future revenues; the availability of future business venture and acquisition targets or opportunities and MCI’s ability to consummate them; MCI’s ability to negotiate definitive documentation for the acquisition of Terrace Wellness Group Inc., to complete satisfactory due diligence and to satisfy closing conditions for the acquisition, including obtaining board and TSX approval; the effects of competition in the industry; the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings; trends in customer growth; sufficiency of current working capital to support future operating and working capital requirements; the stability of general economic and market conditions; currency exchange rates and interest rates; equity and debt markets continuing to provide MCI with access to capital; MCI's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; MCI's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the anticipated effects of COVID-19; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on MCI's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of MCI, could cause the actual results of MCI to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in MCI's final prospectus dated December 29, 2020 and in MCI’s annual information form dated March 31, 2021, each of which is available under MCI's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect MCI and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. MCI disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.