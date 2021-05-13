HTG Molecular Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides a Corporate Update

TUCSON, Ariz., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Recent Business Highlights

● Released a second technical white paper (White Paper Two) characterizing the company’s planned transcriptome panel using the HTG EdgeSeq technology. White Paper Two, among other things, compares the performance and feasibility of a prototype of HTG’s planned transcriptome panel to RNA sequencing (RNA-Seq) across multiple cancer indications. White Paper Two also demonstrates the feasibility and expected performance of the transcriptome panel, including:



○ Ability to differentiate samples based on gene expression profiles;

○ Repeatability amongst replicates from multiple cancer indications with archived samples;

○ Accuracy of differential expression analysis using a direct comparison to RNA-Seq;

○ Potential as a robust alternative to RNA-Seq for gene expression profiling while maintaining the advantages of the HTG EdgeSeq technology.

With the feasibility testing for all elements of the panel’s design complete, the company is now in the optimization phase of development, working to further improve the panel’s design, workflow, and robustness. Having completed our final round of probe quality control testing, defined our quality control metric strategy and finalized the reagent formulation during the quarter, we have ordered our final probe pool for the panel. Final panel design lock is anticipated in the second quarter of 2021 followed by formal panel design verification with initial commercialization anticipated by the third quarter of 2021.

● Increased participation in the company’s transcriptome panel Early Adopter Program (EAP), refining study details with over 25 collaborators to date, including those in both academia and pharma. The EAP allows a select group of customers access to the initial transcriptome panel for use in their laboratories or through services performed by HTG prior to commercial launch of the panel.



“Our team continues to be very optimistic about the launch of the transcriptome panel using our HTG EdgeSeq technology,” said John Lubniewski, President and CEO of HTG. “Data published in our second white paper highlight the potential of this panel as a robust, clinically deployable alternative to RNA-Seq for gene expression profiling. We believe the benefits of our HTG EdgeSeq technology and the transcriptome panel, including ease of use, cost savings, turnaround time and broad applicability, will make this a very attractive alternative for gene expression profiling applications. We continue to meet our development milestones and look forward to providing updates on our progress in the coming months.”

“In the fourth quarter of 2020, our base business showed signs of recovery after experiencing a substantial impact from COVID-19 in the second and third quarters of 2020. The reopening process stalled again in the first quarter of 2021 in Europe and our pharmaceutical company customers have continued a slow return to pre-COVID-19 clinical trial levels. We are hopeful of a return to pre-COVID revenue levels as vaccinations become more widely available and business continues to normalize,” Mr. Lubniewski continued.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $1.4 million, compared with $2.2 million for the same period in 2020. HTG believes the decrease in revenue is a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic requiring the closure of customer facilities, causing a significant reduction in oncology-related clinical trial activity or limiting the ability of our customers to operate at pre-pandemic levels.

Product and product-related services revenue was $1.4 million, compared with $2.0 million for the same period in 2020. Throughout the pandemic, HTG’s ability to ship instruments and consumables to customer facilities and the ability of its customers to prepare and ship samples to HTG’s VERI/O laboratory for processing has been limited.

There was no collaborative development services revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared with $0.2 million for the same period in 2020, reflecting the completion of remaining tasks under existing arrangements. The company has ongoing sales efforts to identify and contract new programs in this area.

Net loss from operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $4.6 million, compared with $5.4 million for the same period in 2020. Net loss per share was $(0.80) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared with $(1.27) for the same period in 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term available-for-sale securities totaled $30.8 million as of March 31, 2021, with current liabilities of approximately $8.3 million and non-current liabilities of $11.5 million.

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Toll Free: (877) 407-0789 International: (201) 689-8562 Conference ID: 13719223 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144644 About HTG: HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

-Financial tables follow- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Product and product-related services $ 1,435,146 $ 1,988,137 Collaborative development services — 237,337 Total revenue 1,435,146 2,225,474 Operating expenses: Cost of product and product-related services revenue 785,200 1,015,492 Selling, general and administrative 3,859,619 4,675,263 Research and development 1,372,040 1,926,275 Total operating expenses 6,016,859 7,617,030 Operating loss (4,581,713 ) (5,391,556 ) Other income (expense), net (264,145 ) (61,166 ) Net loss before income taxes (4,845,858 ) (5,452,722 ) Provision for income taxes (2,449 ) (5,176 ) Net loss $ (4,848,307 ) $ (5,457,898 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.80 ) $ (1.27 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 6,040,752 4,304,529



