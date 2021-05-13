Motus GI Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Received 510(k) clearance from FDA for Pure-Vu disposable sleeve for Upper GI endoscopies

Revenue growth of ~40% compared to prior quarter

Additional prominent U.S. medical centers signed to committed volume contract

Advanced reimbursement strategy for Pure-Vu® System in both inpatient and outpatient markets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) ("Motus GI" or the "Company"), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, and provided a corporate update.

“Market conditions are steadily improving in hospitals throughout the U.S., and, as a result, our team continues to build important customer relationships as we execute our strategy to build awareness, market acceptance, and utilization of our novel Pure-Vu System. In terms of key performance indicators in the first quarter of 2021, we delivered an almost 40% increase in revenue compared to last quarter. This represented our third consecutive quarter of incremental revenue growth. We are also encouraged to see a steady increase of Pure-Vu procedures conducted this quarter in comparison to the second half of 2020. We attribute this progress to both a rebound in the volume of hospital GI procedures, as well as the additional training we are conducting with targeted physicians as we regain on-site access at most accounts,” commented Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer at Motus GI.

“I am pleased to report that two weeks ago the FDA granted 510(k) clearance for our Pure-Vu disposable sleeve designed to fit on gastroscopes to remove blood, blood clots, and debris during Upper GI endoscopies. This is an exciting new market opportunity with the same customer base as our existing solution, as both use the same Pure-Vu System equipment and technology, and the same GIs perform both procedures, with the only difference being they will either use our disposable sleeve for gastroscopes or our disposable sleeves for colonoscopes. As a result, the commercial activity and customer base we are developing should soon be able to consider using Pure-Vu upper GI sleeves in another clinical application where we believe clearing the field of view during critical inpatient procedures also represents a significant unmet need. Emergent Upper GI procedures, where GI bleeding is the predominant indication, may expand our initial inpatient target market in the U.S. by approximately 25%, thereby allowing us to participate in a larger percentage of procedures performed by our key physicians,” continued Mr. Moran.

“During the first quarter we continued to focus on our reimbursement strategy for inpatient and outpatient colonoscopy procedures. Reimbursement may provide an incentive for physicians and facilities to adopt our innovative technology due to favorable additional payments that may enhance the potential economic advantages and savings that Pure-Vu can drive for hospitals. Financial and health economic drivers, of course, complement the superior patient outcomes that we believe the Pure-Vu system delivers today,” concluded Mr. Moran.

First Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Reported the third sequential quarter of sales growth, which is attributable to increased disposable sleeve sales for procedures using the Pure-Vu System





Signed two additional prominent medical centers to 12-month commitment agreements for minimum disposable sleeve purchase orders during the quarter





Received FDA 510(k) clearance for the new Pure-Vu Upper GI disposable sleeve in April, and currently planning pilot cases with existing Pure-Vu users starting in June 2021





Advanced the strategy to secure reimbursements for the Pure-Vu System when used during inpatient and traditional outpatient colonoscopies, including several submissions to CMS





Announced the publication of new data from a sponsored cost effectiveness and resource allocation analysis of the Pure-Vu System® on the outcomes of cost, quality of life, and aversion of colorectal cancers (CRC), as compared to the current standard of care (SOC) for outpatient colonoscopy in the peer-reviewed journal Cost Effectiveness and Resource Allocation





Continue to enroll patients in the recently announced clinical study at a leading U.S. academic medical center that is using the Pure-Vu System in patients with lower GI bleeding with minimal pre-procedural bowel prep



Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

The Company reported revenue of approximately $51,000 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to approximately $28,000 for the same period last year. Revenues are generally from new account and site reorder sales of Pure-Vu single-use sleeves.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, we reported a net loss of $4.6 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.5 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. The net loss attributable to common shareholders in the first quarter of 2021 was $10.8 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, which included a non-cash “deemed dividend from warrant issuance”, totaling $6.1 million, associated with the previously announced issuance of warrants under the warrant exchange agreement executed in January 2021 with an existing institutional investor.

During the first quarter 2021, net cash used in operating activities and for the purchase of fixed assets was $4.7 million as compared to $7.2 million for the same period of 2020, a reduction of approximately 35% year-over-year. First quarter 2021 cash expenditures included certain one-time annual outflows associated with compliance and corporate matters, totaling approximately $1.6 million, which will not recur in future quarters this year.

The Company reported $27.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021. This balance includes the approximately $11 million raised from our January 2021 warrant exchange agreement, as well as $8 million from our 2019 term loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,749 $ 20,819 Accounts receivable 74 35 Inventory 770 805 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,221 448 Total current assets 29,814 22,107 Fixed assets, net 1,312 1,178 Right-of-use assets 730 766 Other non-current assets 13 13 Total assets $ 31,869 $ 24,064 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,015 $ 2,333 Operating lease liabilities - current 243 238 Other current liabilities 4 60 Term debt, net of debt discount of $19 and $21, respectively 7,981 7,979 Total current liabilities 10,243 10,610 Contingent royalty obligation 1,697 1,617 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 504 547 Total liabilities 12,444 12,774 Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 9) Shareholders’ equity Preferred Stock $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock $0.0001 par value; 115,000,000 shares authorized; 46,779,028 and 32,272,309 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5 3 Additional paid-in capital 127,790 115,008 Accumulated deficit (108,370 ) (103,721 ) Total shareholders’ equity 19,425 11,290 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 31,869 $ 24,064



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 51 $ 28 Operating expenses: Costs of revenue - sales 28 30 Research and development 1,345 1,935 Sales and marketing 676 1,863 General and administrative 2,444 2,912 Total costs and expenses 4,493 6,740 Operating loss (4,442 ) (6,712 ) Gain (loss) on change in estimated fair value of contingent royalty obligation (80 ) 321 Finance expense, net (117 ) (112 ) Foreign currency loss (10 ) (8 ) Net loss (4,649 ) (6,511 ) Deemed dividends from warrant issuance (6,145 ) - Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (10,794 ) $ (6,511 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share: Net loss $ (0.11 ) $ (0.23 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (0.25 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 42,230,001 28,817,711



