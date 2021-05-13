Mondelēz International Announces Second-Annual ESG Investor Event

Event follows the release of the second annual Snacking Made Right report

The virtual event will take place on May 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. C.T.

Participants can join at ir.mondelezinternational.com/news-and-events/events



CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dirk Van de Put, will provide an update on the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, benchmarks and progress during the second annual Snacking Made Right investor event on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. C.T.



The event follows the release of the annual Mondelēz International Snacking Made Right report, which was released today, May 13, 2021. The report highlights how the company’s differentiated approach to ESG is driving global progress and creating long-term value for the business and its stakeholders.



During the investor event, Van de Put will be joined by Christine Montenegro McGrath, Vice President and Chief of Global Impact and Sustainability, and Laura Stein, Executive Vice President, Corporate & Legal Affairs and General Counsel, who will detail the company’s initiatives, targets and progress against the company’s ESG ambition. Anchored by the company’s Purpose to empower people to snack right, discussion will focus on a six-point approach for building a sustainable snacking company, including: sourcing ingredients sustainably, reducing environmental impact, enhancing diversity and inclusion commitments, advancing the company’s well-being offerings, packaging innovation, and strong governance.



The event will be hosted by Shep Dunlap, Vice President Investor Relations. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during a live Q&A at the end of the event.



Investors and analysts are invited to join the event at ir.mondelezinternational.com/news-and-events/events. A full recording of the event will also be available afterwards.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.