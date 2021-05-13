Rover to Participate in the Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 18 and the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 10

SEATTLE, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Place for Rover, Inc. (“Rover” or the “Company”), the world’s largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers, today announced that Co-Founder & CEO Aaron Easterly and CFO Tracy Knox will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:



16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 8:45 a.m. PT (11:45 a.m. ET)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham108/rov.e/2354606

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat Time: 1:00 p.m. PT (4:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/rov.e/2190772

On February 11, 2021, Rover entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: NEBC) (“Caravel”). Caravel is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company sponsored by True Wind Capital. The transaction values Rover at an enterprise value of approximately $1.350 billion.

About Rover

Founded in 2011 and based in Seattle, Rover® is the world’s largest network of five-star pet sitters and dog walkers. Rover connects dog and cat owners with pet care whenever they need it. Millions of services have been booked on Rover, including pet sitting, dog walking, in-home boarding, drop-in visits, doggy day care, and grooming in select markets.

Rover makes it easier for people to have pet love in their lives through the Rover Guarantee, 24/7 support, vet consultations, and GPS walk mapping. And by sharing expertise on TheDogPeople.com, a trusted resource for millions of dog and cat parents worldwide, Rover provides tips and articles that delight, inform, and enhance the bond between people and their pets. To learn more about Rover, please visit http://www.rover.com .

About True Wind Capital

True Wind Capital is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies. True Wind has a broad investing mandate, with deep industry expertise across software, data analytics, tech-enabled services, internet, financial technology, and hardware. Rover will be True Wind’s 8th platform investment.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: NEBC) (“Caravel”) is a blank check company sponsored by True Wind and led by Adam H. Clammer and James H. Greene, Jr., who serve as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, respectively, formed for the purpose of partnering with one high-quality technology business. Caravel follows Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s successful merger with Open Lending in June 2020.

