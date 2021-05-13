FormFactor Again Named One of THE BEST Suppliers in the Semiconductor Industry

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, announced that it has once again been named a 10 BEST and THE BEST Supplier in VLSIresearch’s annual customer satisfaction survey, with five of five stars in three categories;



10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Semiconductor Equipment,

THE BEST Suppliers of Test Equipment, and

THE BEST Suppliers of Test Subsystems.



The survey includes the feedback of worldwide semiconductor manufacturing companies, rating suppliers in 14 categories, and measuring in each - supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. The results mark eight consecutive years that FormFactor has been selected in THE BEST Suppliers of Test Subsystems which includes manufacturers of probe cards, test sockets, and device interface boards. In April, the company was also ranked as the world’s top supplier of semiconductor probe cards in a separate VLSIresearch report*.

“Customers give FormFactor high rankings for quality of results and product performance,” said G. Dan Hutcheson, CEO of VLSIresearch. “The survey provides insights into customer sentiments, measuring critical factors for customers. In multiple categories, FormFactor was rated as a 5 VLSI Star supplier.”

“Listening to our customers and collaborating on solutions to their test challenges are important factors to ensure customer satisfaction,” said FormFactor CEO Mike Slessor. “In part, this high ranking indicates that customers consider FormFactor a partner in their success, and not just another vendor. We are focused on continuous improvement and we strive to be consistent in meeting their needs as a key test and measurement supplier.”

*VLSIresearch, April 2021, The Probe Card Market Analysis

About VLSIresearch

VLSIresearch’s unique combination of deep semiconductor industry contacts, data analytics, with databases and information libraries that reach back seven decades, combined with its locations in the world's technology hot-spots, make it perfectly suited for the development of the world's most distinguished semiconductor market research. VLSI's information is selectively crafted by the world's most renown semiconductor manufacturing market research analysts who have over a century of combined experience. VLSIresearch's contributions are industry recognized by being the only market research firm to have received SEMI's Sales and Marketing Excellence Awards. Founded in 1976, VLSIresearch is the leading technology research and advisory company focused on semiconductor market research.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

