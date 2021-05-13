Mobivity Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

PHOENIX, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced financial results for the first quarter (“Q1”) ending March 31, 2021.



Summary of Fiscal 2021 First Quarter

Revenues of $2.5 million compared to $4.6 million in Q1 2020.

Gross margin of 58% compared to 65% in Q1 2020.

Operating expenses decreased to $3 million compared to $3.9 million during the same period reported in 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents totalled $1 million compared to $200,000 in Q1 of 2020.

Net loss was $1.7 million compared to a net loss of $1.0 million in Q1 2020.



2021 Business Highlights

Launched a nationwide SMS messaging program for the world’s second largest convenience store brand and grew their program over 480% since January, 2021

Sales pipeline growth of more than 500% since February 2021

Appointed Hypergrowth SaaS Veteran Al West as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate Mobivity’s sales expansion

Signed a partnership with a leading cryptocurrency to enable digital payments across the Belly loyalty network of more than 5 million loyalty accounts

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “We continue to support our customers with creative, innovative digital solutions and services despite macro environment conditions that were an overhang on the first quarter when the pandemic reached its peak. Since that time, our sales pipeline has grown exponentially signaling improving market conditions and pent-up demand for our loyalty and messaging solutions as our customers seek ways to drive customer engagement and reinvigorate sales.”

“We are increasingly optimistic about the opportunities for our business, particularly in light of a recent Supreme Court decision that reduces the legal risk in operating SMS marketing programs and moves by technology leaders to protect consumers’ privacy from third party advertisers by limiting third-party cookies and device identifiers,” added Mr. Becker. “Each of these market developments significantly expands our addressable market and creates the opportunity for us to deliver a record setting year. We accelerated our sales and marketing operations in the first quarter in anticipation of these changes. These efforts increased awareness of our platforms and have driven more than a five-fold increase in our sales pipeline since February. We are working diligently to convert the pipeline and deliver stronger results in the coming quarters.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 2,458 $ 4,550 Gross profit $ 1,416 $ 2,966 Gross margin 58 % 65 % Operating Expenses $ 3,077 $ 3,906 Income (loss) from Operations $ (1,661 ) $ (941 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,694 ) $ (1,016 ) Adjusted EBITDA * $ (1,274 ) $ (566 )

* Non-GAAP measures

Conference Call

Mobivity will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 13, 2021.

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021 Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET) U.S. Callers: 1-800-954-0627 International Callers: 1-212-271-4657 Conference ID: 21994184

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144892.

Participating on the call will be Mobivity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Brennan. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on May 13, 2021 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 21994184. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,027,208 $ 3,282,820 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $31,432 and $33,848, respectively 1,365,755 305,693 Contracts receivable, current 943,904 943,904 Right to use lease assets 218,161 47,038 Other current assets 342,355 272,736 Total current assets 3,897,383 4,852,191 Goodwill 496,352 496,352 Right to use lease assets 1,132,317 10,444 Intangible assets, net 1,275,418 1,368,329 Contracts receivable, long term 1,179,880 1,415,856 Other assets 314,705 25,230 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,296,055 $ 8,168,402 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,243,811 $ 1,935,411 Accrued interest 31,541 47,316 Accrued and deferred personnel compensation 473,921 224,881 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 640,181 606,597 Related party notes payable - 80,000 Notes payable, net - current maturities 432,237 561,676 Operating lease liability 125,670 58,173 Other current liabilities 530,174 566,303 Total current liabilities 4,477,535 4,080,357 Non-current liabilities Related party notes payable, net - long term 500,000 - Notes payable, net - long term 990,759 1,499,001 Operating lease liability 1,365,431 13,296 Other long term liabilities 692,945 831,535 Total non-current liabilities 3,549,135 2,343,832 Total liabilities 8,026,670 6,424,189 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 55,410,695 and 55,410,695, shares issued and outstanding 55,411 55,411 Equity payable 100,862 100,862 Additional paid-in capital 101,415,512 101,186,889 Accumulated other comprehensive income (33,124 ) (23,446 ) Accumulated deficit (101,269,276 ) (99,575,503 ) Total stockholders' equity 269,385 1,744,213 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 8,296,055 $ 8,168,402





Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Revenues Revenues $ 2,457,590 $ 4,549,992 Cost of revenues 1,041,795 1,584,402 Gross profit 1,415,795 2,965,590 Operating expenses General and administrative 1,289,370 1,246,794 Sales and marketing 896,750 807,999 Engineering, research, and development 723,950 1,677,442 Impairment of intangible asset 8,286 - Depreciation and amortization 158,227 173,937 Total operating expenses 3,076,583 3,906,172 Income (loss) from operations (1,660,788 ) (940,582 ) Other income/(expense) Interest income 5 837 Interest expense (32,516 ) (77,189 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (474 ) 1,155 Total other income/(expense) (32,985 ) (75,197 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,693,773 ) (1,015,779 ) Income tax expense - - Net Income (loss) (1,693,773 ) (1,015,779 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (9,678 ) (13,081 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (1,703,451 ) $ (1,028,860 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic and Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of shares: Basic and Diluted 55,410,695 51,435,084





Mobivity Holdings Corp.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended March 31 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) (1,693,773 ) (1,015,779 ) Stock based compensation 228,623 199,212 Depreciation and amortization 158,227 173,937 Interest expense 32,511 76,352 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,274,412 ) $ (566,278 )

Non-GAAP Measurements

This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

