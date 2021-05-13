Cricut, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue grew 125.3% over Q1 2020



Total users climb to 4.9 million and paid subscribers more than doubled over Q1 2020 to 1.6 million

Delivered 9th consecutive quarter of profitability with net income of $49.4M; Delivered $68.6M of EBITDA

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“Cricut saw continued strong demand as we added over 600,000 users in the last three months and delivered year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 125%,” said Ashish Arora, CEO of Cricut. “The creative passion from our community of users serves as a strong foundation for engagement on our platform, creating a viral word-of-mouth marketing engine that drives efficient customer acquisition. To support our users around the world, we continue to improve the Cricut platform by bringing new software, tools, and content that appeals to the diverse breadth of our community.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $323.8 million, up 125.3% over Q1 2020

Connected machine revenue was $141.3 million, up 148.4% over Q1 2020

Subscriptions revenue was $46.1 million, up 140.6% over Q1 2020

Accessories and materials revenue was $136.4 million, up 101.6% over Q1 2020

Gross margin was 37.1%, up from 31.1% over Q1 2020

Net income was $49.4 million, up 279.0% over Q1 2020, and was 15.3% of revenue, compared to $13.0 million, or 9.1% of revenue in Q1 2020

Diluted earnings per share was $0.24

EBITDA, was $68.6 million, or 21.2% of revenue, compared to $20.7 million, or 14.4% of revenue in Q1 2020, and includes $3.5 million of recurring stock-based compensation expense and $8.2 million of one-time expenses related to the corporate reorganization associated with the IPO

International revenue grew 253.4% over Q1 2020 and was 10.3% of total revenue, up from 6.6% of total revenue in Q1 2020



EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures at the end of this release.

“Sales from connected machines grew 148% over first quarter last year and were limited somewhat by inventory shortages,” said Marty Petersen, CFO of Cricut. “Importantly, our connected machines are only the start of our users’ journey with Cricut. Connected machine sales led to strong demand for our higher margin subscription offering and accessories and materials products, which contributed to gross margins of 37% and EBITDA of $69 million.”

First Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

Demand for our products and services, as well as engagement on our platform, remained strong with year-over-year growth across all three revenue segments and an increase in the percentage of users creating in the last 90 days.

International markets remain a key strategic focus area. Added team members to lead sales in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Also, opened new markets in Spain, the Nordics, and Mexico, and expanded our retail footprint in the UK, Australia, France, and Germany.

Strengthened the extensible Cricut platform with deeper integration between our software, materials, add-on accessories, and digital content. In the first quarter, we launched the new Cricut Mug Press machine accessory and its family of software upgrades, content, and add-on accessories and materials. Cricut users can now easily create professional-looking, personalized mugs for personal use, gifting, or selling.

Added greater functionality and improved user experiences in our software to help maintain and drive engagement including new design content, enhanced search functionality, built-in educational tutorials, project collections to help users organize their creative work, and the highly requested Offset feature which allows users to add decorative outlines and shadowing to shapes, text, or groups of images.

Completed initial public offering and listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Ninth consecutive quarter of net income profitability; EBITDA profitable every year since 2014.

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of March 31, 2021 2020 Users (in thousands) 4,939 2,803 Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days 62 % 60 % Paid Subscribers (in thousands) 1,614 740 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Subscription ARPU $ 9.96 $ 7.20 Accessories and Materials ARPU $ 29.45 $ 25.40 EBITDA (in millions) $ 68.6 $ 20.7 EBITDA includes stock-based compensation expense.





Webcast and Conference Call Information

Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results today, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Information about Cricut’s financial results, including a link to the live and archived webcast of the conference call, will be made available on Cricut’s investor relations website at https://investor.cricut.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (833) 398-1017 toll-free domestically and at (914) 987-7715 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 5590544. A transcript of the opening commentary will also be available following the conference call.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative technology platform company dedicated to encouraging new ways for people to experience making at home. Cricut’s mission is to unleash the creative potential of its users with innovations that bring ideas to life in the form of professional-looking, personalized handmade projects. Cricut’s industry-leading products include its flagship line of smart cutting machines—Cricut Maker®, the Cricut Explore® family, and Cricut Joy®— accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress®, the Infusible Ink™ system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to Cricut’s core offerings, the brand also fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog (https://inspiration.cricut.com/news/) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Key Performance Metrics

In addition to the measures presented in our consolidated financial statements, we use the following key business metrics to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they can help in monitoring the long-term health of our business. Our determination and presentation of these metrics may differ from that of other companies. The presentation of these metrics is meant to be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Glossary of Terms

Users: We define a User as a registered user of at least one registered connected machine as of the end of a period. One user may own multiple registered connected machines, but is only counted once if that user registers those connected machines by using the same email address.

Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days: We define the Percentage of Users Creating in Trailing 90 Days as the percentage of users who have used a connected machine for any activity, such as cutting, writing or any other activity enabled by our connected machines, in the past 90 days.

Paid Subscribers: We define Paid Subscribers as the number of users with a subscription to Cricut Access or Cricut Access Premium, excluding cancelled, unpaid or free trial subscriptions, as of the end of a period.

Subscription ARPU: We define Subscription ARPU as Subscriptions revenue divided by average users in a period.

Accessories and Materials ARPU: We define Accessories and Materials ARPU as Accessories and Materials revenue divided by average users in a period. Accessories and Materials ARPU fluctuates over time as we introduce new accessories and materials at various price points and as the volume and mix of accessories and materials purchased changes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to attract and engage with our users; competitive risks; supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment risks; international risks, including regulation and tariffs that have materially increased our costs and the potential for further trade barriers or disruptions; sales and marketing risks, including our dependence on sales to brick-and-mortar and online retail partners and our need to continue to grow online sales; risks relating to the complexity of our business, which includes connected machines, custom tools, hundreds of materials, design apps, e-commerce software, subscriptions, content, international production, direct sales and retail distribution; risks related to product quality, safety and warranty claims and returns; risks related to the fluctuation of our quarterly results of operations and other operating metrics; risks related to intellectual property, cybersecurity and potential data breaches; risks related to our dependence on our Chief Executive Officer; risks related to our status as a "controlled company"; and the impact of economic and geopolitical events, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any resulting economic slowdown, governmental action, stay-at-home order or other resulting interruption to our operations.

Numerous factors could cause our actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to attract and engage with our users; competitive risks; supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and fulfillment risks; international risks, including regulation and tariffs that have materially increased our costs and the potential for further trade barriers or disruptions; sales and marketing risks, including our dependence on sales to brick-and-mortar and online retail partners and our need to continue to grow online sales; risks relating to the complexity of our business, which includes connected machines, custom tools, hundreds of materials, design apps, e-commerce software, subscriptions, content, international production, direct sales and retail distribution; risks related to product quality, safety and warranty claims and returns; risks related to the fluctuation of our quarterly results of operations and other operating metrics; risks related to intellectual property, cybersecurity and potential data breaches; risks related to our dependence on our Chief Executive Officer; risks related to our status as a “controlled company”; and the impact of economic and geopolitical events, natural disasters and actual or threatened public health emergencies, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any resulting economic slowdown, governmental action, stay-at-home order or other resulting interruption to our operations. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).









Cricut, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of

March 31, 2021 As of

December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 337,472 $ 122,215 Accounts receivable, net 154,356 162,931 Inventories 301,776 248,745 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,225 4,916 Total current assets 795,829 538,807 Property and equipment, net 37,377 33,441 Intangible assets, net 2,090 2,280 Deferred tax assets 3,119 3,119 Other assets 1,772 3,753 Total assets $ 840,187 $ 581,400 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 203,828 $ 251,658 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 66,409 71,324 Deferred revenue, current portion 24,551 23,518 Total current liabilities 294,788 346,500 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,454 2,758 Other non-current liabilities 3,498 3,217 Total liabilities 301,740 352,475 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021. No shares issued, authorized or outstanding as of December 31, 2020. — — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,250,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2021, 221,365,580 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021; 257,058,262 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020, 208,116,104 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 221 208 Additional paid-in capital 672,845 412,741 Accumulated deficit (134,615 ) (184,033 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4 ) 9 Total stockholders’ equity 538,447 228,925 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 840,187 $ 581,400









Cricut, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Connected machines $ 141,320 $ 56,888 Subscriptions 46,139 19,180 Accessories and materials 136,363 67,655 Total revenue 323,822 143,723 Cost of revenue: Connected machines 119,692 51,577 Subscriptions 4,298 2,841 Accessories and materials 79,562 44,537 Total cost of revenue 203,552 98,955 Gross profit 120,270 44,768 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,698 9,171 Sales and marketing 27,489 12,447 General and administrative 12,419 5,700 Total operating expenses 55,606 27,318 Income from operations 64,664 17,450 Other expense, net (29 ) (574 ) Income before provision for income taxes 64,635 16,876 Provision for income taxes 15,217 3,836 Net income $ 49,418 $ 13,040 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (13 ) 98 Comprehensive income 49,405 13,138 Net income $ 49,418 $ 13,040 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.24 $ 0.06 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.06 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 207,309,946 208,116,104 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 208,458,352 208,116,104









Cricut, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 49,418 $ 13,040 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (including amortization of debt issuance costs) 3,956 3,246 Stock-based compensation 11,685 1,446 Provision for inventory obsolescence 605 2,580 Provision for doubtful accounts (109 ) 467 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,684 (12,707 ) Inventories (52,939 ) 31,968 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,680 448 Other assets (30 ) 38 Accounts payable (48,317 ) (43,289 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other non-current liabilities 675 8,273 Deferred revenue 1,729 927 Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by operating activities (21,963 ) 6,437 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property and equipment, including costs capitalized for development of internal use software (7,839 ) (7,753 ) Net cash and cash equivalents used in investing activities (7,839 ) (7,753 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from capital contributions 200 1,083 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of offering costs 245,082 — Repurchase of compensatory units (160 ) (732 ) Repurchase of common stock upon Corporate Reorganization (10 ) — Payments on term loan — (1,250 ) Drawdowns on revolving loan — 169,426 Payments on revolving loan — (131,792 ) Payments on capital leases (14 ) (25 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 245,098 36,710 Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash and cash equivalents (39 ) 83 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 215,257 35,477 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 122,215 6,653 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 337,472 $ 42,130 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 9 $ 591 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 789 $ — Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 2,085 $ 1,061 Stock-based compensation capitalized for software development costs $ 294 $ 77 Deferred offering costs in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 1,096 $ — Reclassification of liability awards to equity upon modification $ 10,784 $ —





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin

We calculate EBITDA as net income adjusted to exclude: interest expense, net; income taxes; and depreciation and amortization expense. Stock-based compensation is included in our EBITDA calculation. EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenue.

We use EBITDA and EBITDA Margin as a measure of operating in our business. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of our business and in understanding and evaluating our results of operations for the following reasons:

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are widely used by investors and securities analysts to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and income taxes that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing and the method by which assets were acquired;

Our management uses EBITDA and EBITDA Margin in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget, as a measure of our core results of operations and the effectiveness of our business strategy and in evaluating our financial performance; and

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin provide consistency and comparability with our past financial performance, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our core results of operations and also facilitate comparisons with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.



Our use of EBITDA and EBITDA Margin has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are, or may in the future be, as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and EBITDA Margin do not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin do not reflect the portion of software development costs that we capitalize under GAAP, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our investment in new products;

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin do not reflect: (i) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs, (ii) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us or (iii) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us.



Because of these limitations, we believe EBITDA and EBITDA Margin should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income and EBITDA Margin to net income margin, the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, for each of the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Net income $ 49,418 $ 13,040 Net income margin 15.3 % 9.1 % Adjusted to exclude the following: Depreciation and amortization expense $ 3,886 $ 3,236 Interest expense, net $ 79 $ 574 Corporate income tax expense $ 15,217 $ 3,836 EBITDA $ 68,600 $ 20,686 EBITDA margin 21.2 % 14.4 %





Note: Q1 2021 EBITDA includes $3.5 million of recurring stock-based compensation expense and $8.2 million of one-time expenses related to the corporate reorganization associated with the IPO. Q1 2020 EBITDA includes $1.5 million of recurring stock-based compensation expense.