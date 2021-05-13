AgroFresh Solutions Reports Results for First Quarter of 2021

First quarter net sales increased 18.1% to $39.0 million (17.6% on a constant currency basis) versus the prior year period.



Net income of $8.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, as compared to net loss of $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 26.3% to $14.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 240 basis points to 36.3% versus the first quarter of 2020.

increased 26.3% to $14.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 240 basis points to 36.3% versus the first quarter of 2020. Reduced debt by $9.1 million and redeemed $5.3 million of preferred equity with litigation proceeds, reducing future interest expense and dividend payments.

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"I am thrilled to join AgroFresh as its new CEO at this important time in the Company's journey. AgroFresh is a trusted brand in the post-harvest industry known for our commitment to providing quality products and our experienced sales and technical teams delivering a high-touch service model that customers have come to rely on," commented Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer. "While it is still early in my onboarding process, I am confident in the Company's strategy to drive growth through diversification. I am energized by the team's customer focus and believe that we can chart a path toward consistent profitable top-line growth. I want to thank our global AgroFresh team for their resiliency as we continue to navigate the impacts of the pandemic, variances in global production and the reality of competition. I look forward to working with the rest of the team to advance our success."

Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer added, "Our Southern Hemisphere season is off to a strong start in the first quarter with a return to a more normal harvest in Latin America versus last year, generating revenue growth of 17.6% on a constant currency basis and adjusted EBITDA growth of 26.3%. Our strategies to diversify our business through both crops and geography are being supported by our global registration progress and evidence of this is visible in our diversification strategies (outside of the SmartFresh apple business), which account for approximately 40% of total trailing twelve month revenue ended March 31, 2021 and grew 14% during the same period. Growth platforms such as Harvista are also realizing the benefits from broader market access — for example, our Harvista business nearly doubled in the first quarter relative to the prior year period due to recent launches and expanded registrations in Brazil, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, as well as labor challenges that our product was able to help mitigate. We are excited about the early customer adoption of our new innovations in products such as VitaFresh™ Botanicals and our FreshCloud digital platform and we aim to build momentum in the marketplace with additional customer placements."

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2021

Net sales for the first quarter of 2021 increased 18.1%, to $39.0 million, compared to $33.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding foreign currency translation impacts, which increased revenue by $0.1 million as compared to the first quarter of 2020, revenue increased 17.6%. The net sales increase was the result of growth in the Company's product solution categories, which include SmartFresh™ for apples, SmartFresh™ diversification for other crops, Harvista™ and EthylBloc, as well as our fungicides and disinfectants and coatings categories.

Gross profit for the first quarter was $28.7 million, compared to $24.5 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 73.5% versus 74.2% in the prior year period. Gross margin was largely consistent versus the prior year period with the change driven primarily by product mix.

Research and development costs were $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $2.6 million in the prior year period. This increase was driven primarily by the timing of projects.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1.2%, to $13.6 million, in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $13.7 million in the prior year period.

First quarter 2021 net income was $8.2 million, compared to net loss of $3.8 million in the prior year period, driven by higher revenue and further supported by other income in the form of litigation settlement proceeds.

Adjusted EBITDA1 improved by $2.9 million, or 26.3%, to $14.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $11.2 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 240 basis points to 36.3% in the first quarter of 2021, as compared to 33.9% in the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $52.9 million. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company reduced debt by $9.1 million and redeemed $5.3 million of preferred equity, reducing future interest expense and preferred dividend payments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company's management to evaluate the Company's performance, including incentive bonuses and for bank covenant reporting. Management believes that these measures enhance a reader's understanding of the operating and financial performance of the Company and facilitate a better comparison between fiscal periods. EBITDA excludes income taxes, interest expense and depreciation and amortization, whereas Adjusted EBITDA further excludes items that are non-cash, infrequent, or non-recurring, such as share-based compensation, severance, litigation and M&A related costs, to provide further meaningful information for evaluation of the Company’s performance.

The Company does not intend for the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. Readers of this press release should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as constant currency net sales, to their most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the table at the end of this press release.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,868 $ 50,030 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,286 and $2,061, respectively 54,871 63,204 Inventories 22,729 24,579 Other current assets 17,987 17,219 Total Current Assets 148,455 155,032 Property and equipment, net 11,941 12,432 Goodwill 6,622 6,925 Intangible assets, net 577,863 589,201 Deferred income tax assets 10,298 9,699 Other assets 11,542 12,494 TOTAL ASSETS $ 766,721 $ 785,783 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,561 $ 19,634 Current portion of long-term debt 3,434 3,378 Income taxes payable 3,719 3,471 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,720 25,976 Total Current Liabilities 47,434 52,459 Long-term debt 255,243 264,491 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,880 6,432 Deferred income tax liabilities 39,595 37,834 Total Liabilities 348,152 361,216 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 21) Temporary Equity: Series B convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 150,000 shares authorized and designated and 145,046 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021, and 150,000 shares authorized, designated and outstanding at December 31, 2020 141,400 143,728 Redeemable non-controlling interest 8,207 8,446 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 53,051,476 and 53,092,328 shares issued and 52,390,095 and 52,430,947 outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5 5 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 1 share authorized and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Treasury stock, par value $0.0001; 661,381 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (3,885 ) (3,885 ) Additional paid-in capital 547,480 552,776 Accumulated deficit (236,413 ) (244,836 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,225 ) (31,667 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 268,962 272,393 TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 766,721 $ 785,783

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 Net sales $ 38,992 $ 33,023 Cost of sales (excluding amortization of intangibles, shown separately below) 10,314 8,528 Gross profit 28,678 24,495 Research and development expenses 3,298 2,642 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 13,551 13,709 Amortization of intangibles 10,763 10,957 Operating income (loss) 1,066 (2,813 ) Other income 14,398 1,507 Gain on foreign currency exchange 433 627 Interest expense, net (5,890 ) (6,966 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 10,007 (7,645 ) Income taxes expense (benefit) 1,823 (3,831 ) Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 8,184 (3,814 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (239 ) (97 ) Net income (loss) attributable to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. 8,423 (3,717 ) Less: Dividends on convertible preferred stock 6,005 — Net income (loss) attributable to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. common stockholders $ 2,418 $ (3,717 ) Earnings (loss) per share of common shares: Basic $0.03 ($0.07 ) Diluted $0.03 ($0.07 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 51,031,457 50,525,781 Diluted 52,296,288 50,525,781

Non-GAAP Measures

The following table sets forth the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information as they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s performance (including incentive bonuses and for bank covenant reporting), are more indicative of future operating performance of the Company, and facilitate a better comparison among fiscal periods. These non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss):

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 GAAP net income (loss) including non-controlling interest $ 8,184 $ (3,814 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,423 11,577 Interest expense (1) 5,890 6,966 Expense (benefit) for income taxes 1,823 (3,831 ) Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 27,320 $ 10,898 Adjustments: Share-based compensation 891 788 Other non-recurring costs (2) 766 1,744 Gain on foreign currency exchange (3) (433 ) (627 ) Litigation settlement (14,392 ) (1,600 ) Total Adjustments (13,168 ) 305 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,152 $ 11,203

(1) Interest on debt, accretion for debt discounts, debt issuance costs and contingent consideration.

(2) Costs related to certain professional and other infrequent or non-recurring fees, including those associated with litigation and M&A related fees.

(3) Gain on foreign currency exchange relates to net gains and losses resulting from transactions denominated in a currency other than the Company's functional currency.

The following is a reconciliation between net sales on a non-GAAP constant currency basis to GAAP net sales:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 GAAP net sales $ 38,992 $ 33,023 Impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates (143 ) — Non-GAAP constant currency net sales (1) $ 38,849 $ 33,023

(1) The company provides net sales on a constant currency basis to enhance investors’ understanding of underlying business trends and operating performance, by removing the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The impact from foreign currency, calculated on a constant currency basis, is determined by applying prior period average exchange rates to current year results.