Ideal Power Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (“Ideal Power” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, reported results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



“We continue to make progress toward our B-TRAN™ commercialization objectives,” stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. “Under our collaboration with Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI), we recently began the next wafer fabrication run with Teledyne, which, when completed later this quarter, represents the next major milestone under the United States Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) program. We have signed initial sampling agreements and are working with potential partners’ technical and procurement teams on additional sampling agreements. We also submitted proposals for government funding with both new and prospective partners in our customer sampling program. Since the beginning of the year, we have strengthened our balance sheet, added highly qualified business development and engineering leaders to the team, developed new packaging and driver designs and completed a major milestone under the NAVSEA program.”

Key First Quarter and Recent Operational Highlights

Completed the second major milestone under the NAVSEA program in partnership with DTI to demonstrate B-TRAN™ enabled high efficiency direct current circuit breakers as we received wafers from Teledyne’s second fabrication run.

In collaboration with The University of Texas at Austin’s Semiconductor Power Electronics Center: Finalized the development and fabrication of a new B-TRAN™ driver for use in the customer sampling program; and Under the NAVSEA program, finalized the development of a second packaging design for high volume production and to incorporate design for manufacturing feedback from a commercial packaging firm.

Released a B-TRAN™ information sheet that provides technical information on B-TRAN™, the new packaging design and driver that serve as the core of Ideal Power’s customer sampling program. The B-TRAN™ information sheet is available at http://www.idealpower.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/BTRAN-Information-Sheet-V1.1.pdf.

Actively engaged with automotive companies, electric vehicle (EV) system suppliers and renewable energy power converter manufacturers on evaluating B-TRAN™ for their applications and participation in our customer sampling program.

Submitted multiple proposals in collaboration with both new and prospective partners in our customer sampling program under a new round of solicitations from the Department of Energy for government funding, representing diverse applications including EVs, power converters for renewable energy and UPS systems for data centers.

Hired a Vice President of Business Development with a strong semiconductor background in both silicon and silicon carbide devices and established customer relationships in the electric vehicle and renewable energy market segments.

Hired a Vice President of Engineering with over 20 years of experience in leading power semiconductor design devices teams, including for EV and hybrid electric vehicle applications, and numerous publications and patents, to further expand in-house expertise and lead B-TRAN™ technology development.

B-TRAN™ Patent Estate: Currently have 62 issued B-TRAN™ patents with 25 of those issued outside of the United States and 22 pending B-TRAN™ patents. In late March, we had our first patent issuance in South Korea. Current geographic coverage now includes North America, China, Japan, South Korea and Europe, with potential to expand coverage into India.

Raised $21.2 million in net proceeds through an underwritten public offering of common stock, and an additional $3.3 million through the exercise of options and warrants.





First Quarter Financial Results

Grant revenue was $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2021 were $0.9 million, flat compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million, flat compared to $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash used in operating activities in first quarter of 2021 was $0.8 million compared to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. Including investing activities, cash burn in the first quarter of 2021 was $0.9 million.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company raised $21.2 million in net proceeds through an underwritten public offering of our common stock and net cash proceeds of $3.3 million from the exercise of options and warrants.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $26.8 million at March 31, 2021.

Long-term debt outstanding at March 31, 2021 was $0.1 million relating to a Payroll Protection Program loan received in the second quarter of 2020 to temporarily subsidize payroll and facilities costs in a business landscape impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This loan was forgiven by the SBA earlier this month.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

IDEAL POWER INC.

Balance Sheets

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,789,017 $ 3,157,256 Accounts receivable, net 125,887 170,287 Prepayments and other current assets 172,913 118,883 Total current assets 27,087,817 3,446,426 Property and equipment, net 32,770 37,125 Intangible assets, net 2,001,417 1,568,903 Right of use asset 32,215 79,719 Other assets 11,189 – Total assets $ 29,165,408 $ 5,132,173 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 107,290 $ 101,984 Accrued expenses 448,029 475,487 Current portion of lease liability 33,149 82,055 Total current liabilities 588,468 659,526 Long-term debt 91,407 91,407 Other long-term liabilities 944,026 552,031 Total liabilities 1,623,901 1,302,964 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 5,873,367 shares

issued and 5,872,046 shares outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 3,265,740 shares

issued and 3,264,419 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 5,873 3,266 Additional paid-in capital 103,608,805 78,974,964 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,321 shares at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (13,210 ) (13,210 ) Accumulated deficit (76,059,961 ) (75,135,811 ) Total stockholders’ equity 27,541,507 3,829,209 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,165,408 $ 5,132,173

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Grant revenue $ 242,061 $ – Cost of grant revenue 242,061 – Gross profit – – Operating expenses: Research and development 260,880 350,664 General and administrative 600,686 579,770 Sales and marketing 62,578 – Total operating expenses 924,144 930,434 Loss from operations (924,144 ) (930,434 ) Interest expense, net 6 67 Net loss $ (924,150 ) $ (930,501 ) Net loss per share – basic and fully diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and fully diluted 5,344,025 2,968,394

IDEAL POWER INC.

Statements of Cash Flows