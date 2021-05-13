Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Update on Recent Progress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced first quarter 2021 financial results and provided an update on recent progress.



“Since the start of 2021, we have initiated patient dosing in our core clinical trials evaluating vidutolimod (CMP-001) in combination with PD-1 blockade in melanoma and head and neck cancer. We are pleased to have also recently announced our intention to broaden our vidutolimod clinical development program into non-melanoma skin cancers in combination with Libtayo® (cemiplimab), under a collaboration agreement with Regeneron,” said Barry Labinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkmate.

Recent Progress

Vidutolimod Clinical Updates

Year to date, Checkmate has initiated patient dosing across all three of our core clinical trials evaluating vidutolimod. A randomized Phase 2/3 trial of vidutolimod in combination with nivolumab vs. nivolumab monotherapy in first-line metastatic or unresectable melanoma. A Phase 2 trial of vidutolimod in combination with nivolumab in anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma. Both melanoma trials are supported by a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb. A Phase 2 trial of vidutolimod in combination with pembrolizumab in recurrent or metastatic squamous cell head and neck cancer. Initial data in a subset of patients are expected before the end of 2021.

New translational data were presented from our Phase 1b trial of vidutolimod in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with melanoma refractory to PD-1 blockade at the 2021 American Association for Cancer (AACR) Annual Meeting.



Collaboration and New Indication Expansion

In May, Checkmate announced the planned expansion of the development program for vidutolimod into non-melanoma skin cancers supported by a clinical supply agreement with Regeneron to evaluate the combination of vidutolimod and Libtayo® (cemiplimab). The companies will collaborate on a Phase 2, proof of concept, multi-indication trial with patient cohorts in anti-PD-1 naïve and anti-PD-1 refractory cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and anti-PD-1 refractory Merkel cell carcinoma.



First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Research and development expenses (R&D): R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $10.4 million, compared to $6.3 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase reflected a milestone payment of $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 triggered by initiation of patient dosing in our Phase 2, first-line melanoma trial, as well as increases in personnel and operating expense for the planning and initiation of additional clinical trials with vidutolimod.

General and administration expenses (G&A): G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $3.8 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period in the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in personnel and operating expense incurred in connection with Checkmate operating as a publicly traded company.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments: Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments were $111.5 million as of March 31, 2021.



CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2020

Operating expenses: Research and development $ 10,378 $ 6,313 General and administrative 3,803 1,510 Total operating expenses 14,181 7,823 Loss from operations (14,181 ) (7,823 ) Other income: Interest income 53 22 Total other income 53 22 Net loss $ (14,128 ) $ (7,801 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 21,582 1,488 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.65 ) $ (6.45 )





CHECKMATE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)