Evolving Systems Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.



2021 First Quarter Highlights:

First quarter revenue was $6.5 million

The Company has generated positive cash flow from operations and increased the cash and cash equivalents balance to $4.3 million

First quarter operating loss was $0.2 million, net loss of $0.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.3 million

“We are pleased that, through these challenging times, we were able to maintain our stretch of quarters with positive adjusted EBITDA and that our revenue rose from the corresponding period a year ago when the pandemic had just started. We continue to successfully manage our work through telework and to provide the same level of performance our clients have grown to expect from us. The Company continues to generate positive cash flow from operations increasing our cash and cash equivalent balances from the end of 2020. Also, we made our final payment on the East West Bank term loan in the first quarter. Although there has been continued impact on our ability to interact with our clients in the traditional modes of sales and business development, and the pandemic has slowed our expected growth, we are excited to continue to make the gains that we have,” said Matthew Stecker, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Evolving Systems.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $6.5 million, a $0.2 million or approximately 2.8% increase from the three months ended March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily related to revenues from existing client work on new projects and upgrades as well as new client projects. These were partially offset by less work with other clients as projects neared completion or services decreased. Services revenues of $6.3 million, that are mostly recurring in nature, increased year-over-year by $0.2 million or 3.4% over the comparable year-ago period. The Company reported gross profit margins, excluding depreciation and amortization, of approximately 65.3% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 which is mostly consistent with the gross profit margins of approximately 66.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Total operating expenses of $4.4 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased by approximately $0.1 million, as compared to $4.3 million in the corresponding year-ago period. The increase was related to resource costs toward our product development as staff size increased and internal staff have been reassigned to product development from client project work. This was partially offset by a reduction in sales and marketing costs as travel and entertainment costs were reduced due to the travel restrictions imposed and a reduction in staff.

The Company reported operating loss of $0.2 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020. The net loss was $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to a net loss of less than $0.1 million in the comparable year-ago period. The increase in net loss was primarily related to foreign currency exchange loss and the recording of a contingent liability. While we have previously disclosed the existence of a litigation matter regarding our former CEO in our filings, a settlement seemed unlikely and a value could not be estimated. While no settlement has been finalized, ongoing discussions are progressing. As such, we have recorded a contingent liability in the amount of $0.3 million as of March 31, 2021. The Company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”) of $0.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $0.2 million adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 was $4.3 million, an increase of 55.3% compared to $2.8 million as of December 31, 2020. Contract receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts, were $4.7 million, a decrease of $1.0 million compared to December 31, 2020. Unbilled work-in-progress was $3.6 million for the period ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.2 million compared to December 31, 2020. Unearned revenue increased $1.3 million to $5.0 million as of March 31, 2021 as compared to $3.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Working capital as of March 31, 2021 decreased to $5.1 million as compared to $5.5 million as of December 31, 2020. This change is primarily related to changes in accounts noted above.

Matthew Stecker concluded: “We will continue our focus on increasing innovation and finding new growth opportunities. We are actively engaging with existing clients, helping them to explore new ways of using our products and services to enhance their businesses during these difficult times, while we also find opportunities to work with new customers. We plan to develop exciting new products and to facilitate penetration into new markets benefiting our clients while continuing to generate sustainable long-term shareholder value.”

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of non-GAAP net income and diluted net earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, stock compensation, restructuring and gain/loss on foreign exchange transactions). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Investors and financial analysts who follow the Company use non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to compare the Company against other companies. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for lenders as an indicator of earnings available to service debt. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, as an alternative to, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) empowers Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to succeed in fast-changing, disruptive telecom environments. This is achieved through a combination of People, Processes, and Platforms and empowers CSPs to activate, engage, and retain their customers. Evolving Systems’ real-time digital engagement solutions and services are used by more than 90 service providers in over 60 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes CSP market-leading solutions and services for network provisioning and resource management, enhancing the digital sales and distribution channels, service activation, real-time analytics, customer value management and loyalty. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems.

EVOLVING SYSTEMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,292 $ 2,763 Contract receivables 4,741 5,681 Unbilled work-in-progress 3,593 3,365 Prepaid and other current assets 1,608 1,828 Income taxes receivable 740 270 Total current assets 14,974 13,907 Property and equipment, net 512 532 Amortizable intangible assets, net 2,544 2,769 Operating leases 1,203 915 Deferred income taxes 960 953 Total assets $ 20,193 $ 19,076 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Term loan - current $ - $ 142 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,495 4,305 Lease obligations — operating leases 326 294 Unearned revenue 5,043 3,713 Total current liabilities 9,864 8,454 Long-term liabilities: Term loan, net 319 319 Lease obligations, net 870 613 Total liabilities 11,053 9,386 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 12 12 Additional paid-in capital 99,973 99,776 Treasury stock (1,253 ) (1,253 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,176 ) (10,345 ) Accumulated deficit (79,416 ) (78,500 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,140 9,690 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,193 $ 19,076



