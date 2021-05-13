Metromile to Participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Services Investor Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile, Inc. (“Metromile”) (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, today announced it will participate in the 2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Services Investor Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Metromile Chief Executive Officer Dan Preston will participate in a fireside chat at 2:40 pm ET / 11:40 am PT.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on Metromile’s investor relations website at ir.metromile.com. A replay of the fireside chat will also be accessible for a limited time on the website following the conference.

About Metromile

Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW) is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile instead of the industry’s reliance on approximations that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native offering is built around the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

For more information about Metromile, visit www.metromile.com and enterprise.metromile.com.

