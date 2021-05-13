PFSweb to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ALLEN, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFSW), a global commerce services company, is attending the following financial investor conferences in May and June 2021:



Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, May 19th at 3:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham108/pfsw/2281568

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Attending: Wednesday, June 2nd

Where: Virtual 1x1 meeting format (no presentations)

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your respective conference representative or call the company’s investor relations team at 1-949-574-3860.

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, Champion, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

