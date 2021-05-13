Mirasol Resources Reports on 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) reports on the results of its 2021 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, which was held on May 12, 2021 (the “Meeting”).



The shareholders of the Company represented at the Meeting elected Nick DeMare, Patrick Evans, Diane Nicolson and John Tognetti, as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. Furthermore, the shareholders also approved: (i) the reappointment of Davidson & Company as the Company’s independent auditor; (ii) the Stock Option Plan; and (iii) the Restricted Share Unit Plan, all as described in the Information Circular prepared for the Meeting.

Following the Meeting, the board of directors reappointed the following officers of the Company: Patrick Evans, Executive Chairman; Timothy Heenan, President; Mathew Lee, CFO; Jonathan Rosset, VP Corporate Development and Max Pinsky, Corporate Secretary.

Tim Heenan, President

or

Jonathan Rosset, VP Corporate Development

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989

Email: contact@mirasolresources.com

Website: www.mirasolresources.com

