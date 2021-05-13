Top Independent Broker-Dealer Arete Wealth rises in two national rankings

Chicago, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arete Wealth has again been named a top Independent Broker-Dealer, according to two separate surveys conducted by national industry news outlets.

The first ranking awarded was based on firms participating in InvestmentNews’ annual independent broker-dealer survey. In comparison to other firms providing data, Arete Wealth ranked in the top 50 for overall revenue, rising 5 spots from 2020’s rankings to number 43. This jump in status afforded the firm the number three spot in the greatest percentage change in revenue from 2019 to 2020, with nearly 24% growth in revenue year-over-year.

The second standing from FA’s Independent Broker-Dealer Rankings 2021 also places Arete Wealth in the 43rd position with a different set of reporting firms. In comparison to their ranking in the same survey last year, Arete Wealth rose 12 spots higher in overall revenue reported.

“I’m both proud and optimistic about our performance in these industry surveys,” said Arete Wealth Founder and CEO Joshua D. Rogers. “Our firm’s continued growth is just one of the many ways we strive to make ourselves remarkable in wealth management.”

In January 2021, Arete Wealth announced its acquisition of Nashville-based Center Street Securities. These newest rankings from InvestmentNews and FA Magazine were dependent upon Arete Wealth’s performance in 2020 and were not inclusive of the combined firms’ performance, which will be highlighted in next year’s surveys. Combined with Center Street, Arete Wealth now has a total of $5.7 billion of assets under management, 265 registered representatives, and 100 offices across the United States. The combined firms’ 2020 revenue was approximately $60 million.

More details on the InvestmentNews and FA rankings can be sourced from each publication, respectively.

About Arete Wealth

Arete Wealth is a full-service broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and insurance firm. The firm has smartly guided advisors and high-net-worth investors through alternative investment access, investment banking, private equity programs, and other traditional financial planning since 2007. Annually, the firm ranks as one of the country's top independent Broker-Dealers across multiple industry surveys*. Headquartered in Chicago, Arete Wealth investments and services are offered through 100 offices and 265 registered advisors nationwide. Find out more at www.aretewealth.com.

*Based on revenue growth as noted in InvestmentNews, Financial Planning, Financial Advisor & WealthManagement.com, 2019 – 2021. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC and Arete Insurance Agency LLC are affiliates of Arete Wealth Management, LLC. Advisory services offered through Arete Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Arete Wealth Management, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC and NFA.