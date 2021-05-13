Select Long Island Stop & Shop Pharmacies Now Offering Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine to Customers 12 and Older

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and the New York State Department of Health, today announced that 6 of its Long Island pharmacy locations are now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. On May 12, 2021, the CDC authorized expanded use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 12 and older, and the New York State PREP Act authorizes Stop & Shop’s qualified pharmacists to administer vaccines to this expanded age group.



Customers can now walk in or schedule an appointment on Stop & Shop’s website to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the following locations, though availability for walk-ins will be determined by supply levels. Either the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson (Jannsen) COVID-19 vaccine is also available in these locations, as well as the 30 total Stop & Shop Pharmacy locations on Long Island.

Hicksville (Old Country Road)

Holbrook (Sunrise Highway)

Lake Ronkonkoma (Portion Road)

Setauket (Pond Path)

West Babylon (Route 109)

West Babylon (Montauk Highway)

“Stop & Shop has been proud to support New Yorkers throughout the pandemic, most recently by administering the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop. “We are excited to begin providing the Pfizer vaccine to our customers as young as twelve years of age to help protect members of the community against COVID-19.”

Written consent from a parent or guardian is required for a trained and trusted Stop & Shop pharmacist to administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone aged 12 to 18. A parent or guardian must accompany any child under 16 to their vaccination.

In December, Stop & Shop announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to be among the first COVID-19 vaccine providers, making the shot available to its customers across the Northeast. The coronavirus vaccine is being administered at no out-of-pocket cost.

During immunization, customers will be required to wear PPE and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves, and face shields. The pharmacy team utilizes the same thorough disinfection protocols for all patients, disinfecting and sanitizing between each patient to ensure the health & safety for all patients.

Flu, pneumonia, shingles and other immunizations are currently available to customers at all Stop & Shop Pharmacy locations. To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit www.stopandshop.com/pharmacy. For more information on Stop & Shop’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting against hunger, supporting our troops and through overall incredible acts of care. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.

Media Contact:

Maura O'Brien

maura.obrien@stopandshop.com

Stefanie Shuman

stefanie.shuman@stopandshop.com