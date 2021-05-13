Polyolefin Market Size To Reach USD 310.0 Million In 2027 | Growing Adoption of Low-Cost Interior Furnishings for Cars and Imposition Of Strict Industrial Standards are Some Key Factors for Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Polyolefin Market is expected to reach USD 310.0 Million in 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in plastic technologies and growing demand for eco-friendly packaging are key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

Polyolefin is in demand due to its properties like high durability, chemical resistance, and lightweight. There has been an increase in demand for many polyolefin products in various induration applications including packaging, film, and sheet sectors due to its features like high impact resistance and tensile strength. Factors such as growing usage of eco-friendly polyolefins that do not cause much emission, increasing consumer awareness about environmental protection, growing emphasis on plastic curbing, and implementation of stringent government laws against waste disposal are some factors boosting growth of the global polyolefin market. In addition, considering the environmental norms, various market players are investing in research and development activities to develop enhanced plastic products capable of replacing traditional plastics in terms of their chemical and physical properties.

Scrutiny by several governments worldwide is encouraging key players to develop and launch better quality products and maintain their top position in the global market. Moreover, government regulations for optimizing fuel efficiency and reducing Co2 emission is expected to open lucrative opportunities for market players going ahead.

Some key highlights in the Report:

Among the technology segments, the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate segment is projected to account for substantial revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Favorable features such as high transparency, product toughness, and flexibility has increased demand for Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) in various industrial applications including footwear, athletic goods, automatic bumpers, and packaging industries.

The film and sheet segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global polyolefin market during the forecast period. Polyolefin finds application in various settings including industrial thermoforming, blown film luggage, food packing, industrial and packaging carrier bags, and agricultural stretch wraps.

The blow molding segment accounted for a significant market share of 14.9% during the forecast period owing to its smart processing abilities, high chemical resistance, and low cost as compared to other plastics.

North America dominated other regional markets in the global polyolefin market with highest revenue contribution in 2019. Robust revenue share is attributed to extensive utilization of polyolefin in various sectors; footwear, automotive & transportation, consumer goods, and packaging along with rising investments in research and development activities.

Europe is projected to account for significant revenue growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising disposable income of consumers and increase in construction and infrastructural expenditure. Germany, UK, and France are some major contributors in Europe.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for rapid revenue growth throughout the forecast period owing to factors such as rising disposable income of consumers, expanding end use sectors like packaging, construction, and automotive & transportation. Moreover, rapid industrialization, merging market players, and availability of labor at low costs are some key factors surging market growth in this region.

Sinopec Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings N.V., Exxonmobil Chemical, Petrochina Company Limited, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Braskem S.A., Total S.A., Arkema S.A., Borealis AG, and Ineos Group AG are some prominent players operating in the global polyolefin market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyolefin Market on the technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Thermoplastic Olefin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Film and Sheet

Injection Molding

Blow Molding

Profile Extrusion

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



