Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2021.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2021 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

The appointments bring membership on the Kinross Board of Directors to nine, following the retirement of Mr. John A. Brough, effective December 31, 2020.

Board of Directors voting results

NomineeVotes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
Ian Atkinson780,146,98998.77%9,691,9551.23%
Kerry D. Dyte787,984,23899.77%1,854,7060.23%
Glenn A. Ives788,340,86299.81%1,498,0820.19%
Ave G. Lethbridge787,938,46099.76%1,900,4840.24%
Elizabeth D. McGregor787,594,30399.72%2,244,6420.28%
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer643,287,31281.45%146,551,63218.55%
Kelly J. Osborne787,368,20999.69%2,470,7350.31%
J. Paul Rollinson788,292,56499.80%1,546,3810.20%
David A. Scott787,741,19599.73%2,097,7500.27%

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
851,937,49498.54%12,630,8311.46%

Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan

Votes for% forVotes against% withheld
718,910,74691.02%70,933,5538.98%

“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation

Votes for% forVotes against% withheld
700,380,96688.67%89,460,80111.33%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

