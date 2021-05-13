Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2021.



The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2021 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

The appointments bring membership on the Kinross Board of Directors to nine, following the retirement of Mr. John A. Brough, effective December 31, 2020.

Board of Directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Ian Atkinson 780,146,989 98.77% 9,691,955 1.23% Kerry D. Dyte 787,984,238 99.77% 1,854,706 0.23% Glenn A. Ives 788,340,862 99.81% 1,498,082 0.19% Ave G. Lethbridge 787,938,460 99.76% 1,900,484 0.24% Elizabeth D. McGregor 787,594,303 99.72% 2,244,642 0.28% Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 643,287,312 81.45% 146,551,632 18.55% Kelly J. Osborne 787,368,209 99.69% 2,470,735 0.31% J. Paul Rollinson 788,292,564 99.80% 1,546,381 0.20% David A. Scott 787,741,195 99.73% 2,097,750 0.27%

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld 851,937,494 98.54% 12,630,831 1.46%

Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld 718,910,746 91.02% 70,933,553 8.98%

“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld 700,380,966 88.67% 89,460,801 11.33%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact

Louie Diaz

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

phone: 416-369-6469

louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tom Elliott

Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations

phone: 416-365-3390

tom.elliott@kinross.com

