goeasy Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services, announced that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated April 1, 2021 were elected as directors of goeasy. The vote was conducted at the Company’s Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2021. The results of the vote are set out below:



Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Donald K. Johnson 8,064,075 96.89 % 258,670 3.11 % David Ingram 8,156,019 98.00 % 166,726 2.00 % David Appel 8,169,736 98.16 % 153,009 1.84 % Sean Morrison 8,182,124 98.31 % 140,621 1.69 % Karen Basian 8,192,544 98.44 % 130,201 1.56 % Susan Doniz 8,018,089 96.34 % 304,656 3.66 % Honourable James Moore 7,742,917 93.03 % 579,828 6.97 % Tara Deakin 8,219,839 98.76 % 102,906 1.24 % Jason Mullins 8,300,482 99.73 % 22,263 0.27 %

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2021 have already been filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by more than 2,200 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omni-channel model that includes an online and mobile platform, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, power sports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through more than 4,000 merchants across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1 million Canadians and originated over $6.4 billion in loans, with one in three easyfinancial customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3.8 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

