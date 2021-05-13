IDEX Biometrics Shares as Board Remuneration 2020-2021

The annual general meeting of IDEX Biometrics ASA on 12 May 2020 resolved that the board members could elect to receive all or part of the board remuneration in the form of shares in IDEX. The shares are locked up for one year from the date of the annual general meeting. Three board members elected to take full or part of the board remuneration in shares, and 535,583 new shares will be issued when the share capital has been paid in.

Following the issue of the new shares to the board members, the company’s share capital will be NOK 137,588,410.20 divided into 917,256,068 registered shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

IDEX discloses transactions by the following primary insiders in IDEX shares ISIN NO0003070609:

Board member Lawrence John Ciaccia has subscribed for 143,458 shares to replace cash board remuneration of NOK 267,500, against payment of NOK 0.15 per share,. Mr. Ciaccia will receive the remainder of the board remuneration in cash.

Board member Thomas M. Quindlen, who was board observer in the period has subscribed for 138,981 shares to replace cash board remuneration of NOK 259,153, against payment of NOK 0.15 per share. Mr. Quindlen will receive the remainder of the board remuneration in cash.

Board member Stephen A. Skaggs has subscribed for 253,144 shares to replace cash board remuneration of NOK 472,028, against payment of NOK 0.15 per share. Mr. Skaggs will receive the remainder of the board remuneration in cash.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Brett L. Perry, U.S. Investor Relations

E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Tel: +1 214 272 0070

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act