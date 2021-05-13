Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 12 May 2021

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 12 May 2021 to issue 999,400 incentive subscription rights to employees in the IDEX group. The grant was made under the company's 2021 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 2.48 per share. The subscription rights vest by 25% per year over four years and expire on 15 May 2026. Following the grant there are 30,781,659 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX.

