Ontario Building Trades applaud new transit investments

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Today’s joint announcement to invest $14 billion from the federal and provincial governments towards enhancing transit connectivity in the Toronto and Hamilton regions is very welcome news for the Building Trades,” said Patrick Dillon, Business Manager of the Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario.



“These investments show what is possible when federal and provincial governments work together,” observed James St. John, Business Manager of the Central Ontario Building Trades. “The announcements are timely in the sense that we’re trying to overcome the economic hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” he noted, adding that “the $10.6 billion earmarked for the Toronto region will go a long way towards easing congestion.”

“We are very grateful for the investments and are pleased to hear about the provincial and federal governments’ joint commitment to support local transit infrastructure in the amount of $3.4 billion in Hamilton,” said Mark Ellerker, Business Manager of the Hamilton-Brantford Building and Construction Trades Council. “The Building Trades in our community are eager to supply highly-skilled local construction workers to enhance our transit network,” added Ellerker.

“The two levels of government should be commended for setting politics aside in order to secure new infrastructure for Ontarians,” Dillon pointed out. “This announcement coincides with the provincial government introducing legislation through Bill 288, committing to strengthen the apprenticeship and trades training system in Ontario. By working together, Building Trades unions, employers and government have a real opportunity to align these transit investments with the delivery of excellent training and apprenticeship programs as envisioned in the desired outcomes of the proposed legislation,” he concluded.

The Provincial Building and Construction Trades Council of Ontario represents 150,000 trades workers throughout the province.