Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Results of Directors Vote

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 30, 2021 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 13, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.



Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:





Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld Donald Gray



Michael MacBean



Brian Davis



Darren Gee



Gregory Fletcher



John W. Rossall



Kathy Turgeon Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected



Elected 69,066,801



67,215,860



67,251,905



63,582,275



66,174,081



67,849,125



63,985,700 3,377,046



5,227,987



5,191,942



8,861,572



6,269,766



4,594,722



8,458,147





For further information please contact:

Darren Gee

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (403) 261-6081

Fax: (403) 451-4100