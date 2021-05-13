Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Announces Results of Directors Vote

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX – PEY) ("Peyto") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular – proxy statement dated March 30, 2021 were elected as directors of Peyto at Peyto's annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 13, 2021. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Peyto:

Nominee Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld
Donald Gray

Michael MacBean

Brian Davis

Darren Gee

Gregory Fletcher

John W. Rossall

Kathy Turgeon		 Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected		 69,066,801

67,215,860

67,251,905

63,582,275

66,174,081

67,849,125

63,985,700		 3,377,046

5,227,987

5,191,942

8,861,572

6,269,766

4,594,722

8,458,147


