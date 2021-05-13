Thin Film Electronics ASA - Mandatory Notice of Trade for Primary Insiders

Oslo, 14 May 2021



Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") on 12 May 2021 regarding anti-dilutive subscription rights grants to employees and directors under Thinfilm’s 2020 Subscription Rights Incentive Plans for employees and directors, respectively ("Anti-dilutive Grants").

Primary insiders in Thinfilm received Anti-dilutive Grants as follows:

On 12 May 2021, Kevin Barber, CEO of Thinfilm, was granted 28,091,551 incentive subscription rights ("SRs") in the Company. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 0.7757 per share.

On 12 May 2021, David Williamson, acting CFO of Thinfilm, was granted 4,137,701 SRs in the Company. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 0.7757 per share.

On 12 May 2021, Arvind Kamath, EVP technology development & manufacturing in the Thinfilm group, was granted 10,767,318 SRs in the Company. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 0.7757 per share.

On 12 May 2021, Morten Opstad, board chair, was granted 4,527,881 SRs in the Company. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 0.15 per share.

On 12 May 2021, Preeti Mardia, board member, was granted 2,263,941 SRs in the Company. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 0.15 per share.

On 12 May 2021, Jon Castor, board member, was granted 4,527,881 SRs in the Company. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 0.7757 per share.



On 12 May 2021, Kelly Doss, board member, was granted 2,263,941 SRs in the Company. The exercise price of the SRs is NOK 0.7757 per share.

The foregoing Anti-dilutive Grants remain subject to approval by the 2021 Annual General Meeting in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in Section 9 of the Notice of such Annual General Meeting (which Notice was published on Oslo Børs on 12 May 2021). Moreover, as the foregoing Anti-dilutive Grants assume 100% exercise of Warrants B and C, which expire on 20 August 2021 and 30 June 2021, respectively, a proportionate number of the Anti-dilutive Grants will be cancelled and forfeited to the extent Warrant B and C are not exercised within their respective expiration dates.



Contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@thinfilmsystems.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.