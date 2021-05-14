Los Angeles, USA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netherton Syndrome Pipeline: Industry Insights into Global emerging therapies scenario, Leading Pharma Players, Emerging Trends | DelveInsight

Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Insight represents a class of promising therapies for a rare and severe genetic skin disease. With a significant understanding of genetic defects and pathophysiological mechanisms of Netherton Syndrome, companies are exploring new molecules.

DelveInsight’s ‘Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Insights’ report draws a complete picture of the Netherton Syndrome pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as different clinical stages of development along with discontinued products and growth prospects across the Netherton Syndrome landscape.

Key takeaways from the Netherton Syndrome Pipeline report:

Netherton Syndrome Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 10+ key players and10+ key therapies.

Netherton Syndrome pipeline comprises BBP-561 (BridgeBio Pharma), LM-030 (LifeMax Laboratories) , KB104 (Krystal Biotech) , TMB-001 (Timber Pharmaceuticals) , ATR-12 (Azitra) , and others.

(BridgeBio Pharma), (LifeMax Laboratories) (Krystal Biotech) (Timber Pharmaceuticals) (Azitra) and others. Out of all the emerging therapies, late-stage products such as LM-030 , a topical treatment for Netherton Syndrome, are expected to transform the treatment market.

, a topical treatment for Netherton Syndrome, are expected to transform the treatment market. LM-030 is currently in Phase II/III pivotal clinical trial development by LifeMax Laboratories. In April 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to LM-030.

is currently in Phase II/III pivotal clinical trial development by LifeMax Laboratories. In April 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to LM-030. LM-030 previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) from both the FDA and European Commission as well as rare pediatric disease designation (RPD) from the FDA.

Netherton Syndrome: Overview

Netherton syndrome (NS) is a rare autosomal recessive disease, characterized by congenital ichthyosis, trichorrhexis invaginata, erythroderma, atopic manifestations, high immunoglobulin E levels, hypereosinophilia, and failure to thrive.

The Netherton Syndrome pipeline report offers a rich coverage of therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Netherton Syndrome across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Drug Portfolio

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA LM-030 LifeMax Laboratories Phase II/III Kallikrein-related peptidase inhibitors Topical TMB-001 Timber Pharmaceuticals Phase II Retinoic acid receptor agonists Topical MSB-6005 MatriSys Bio Phase I Microbiome modulators Topical KB104 Krystal Biotech Preclinical Gene transference NA ATR-12 Azitra Preclinical Serine peptidase inhibitor kazal-type 5 replacements Topical BBP-561 BridgeBio Pharma Preclinical Kallikrein 5/7 inhibitors Topical

Netherton Syndrome Therapeutics Assessment

The Netherton Syndrome Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active Netherton Syndromepipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

Immunoglobulin fragments

Monoclonal antibodies

Skin disorder therapies

By Route of Administration

Intravitreal

Topical

Oral

Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

Gene transference

Kallikrein-related peptidase inhibitors

Microbiome modulators

Serine peptidase inhibitor kazal-type 5 replacements

By Targets

Kallikrein-related peptidase

Retinoic acid receptor

Serine peptidase inhibitor kazal-type 5

Kallikrein

Serine endopeptidase

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

The Netherton Syndrome pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs that will help the clients to keep a track of the ongoing trials, recent happenings in the domain.

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: LifeMax Laboratories, Timber Pharmaceuticals, MatriSys Bio, Krystal Biotech, Azitra, BridgeBio Pharma, Dermelix Biotherapeutics, and many more.

Key Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Therapies: LM-030, TMB-001, MSB-6005, KB104, ATR-12, BBP-561, DMX-102, and many more.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Netherton Syndrome Overview 4 Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 Netherton Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Assessment 8 Netherton Syndrome Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Products 13 Netherton Syndrome Key Companies 14 Netherton Syndrome Key Products 15 Netherton Syndrome Unmet Needs 16 Netherton Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Netherton Syndrome Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Analyst Views 20 Appendix

