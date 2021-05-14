Netherton Syndrome Pipeline: Industry Insights into Global emerging therapies scenario, Leading Pharma Players, Emerging Trends | DelveInsight 

DelveInsight’s Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Insights’ report draws a complete picture of the Netherton Syndrome pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as different clinical stages of development along with discontinued products and growth prospects across the Netherton Syndrome landscape.

Key takeaways from the Netherton Syndrome Pipeline report:

  • Netherton Syndrome Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 10+ key players and10+ key therapies.
  • Netherton Syndrome pipeline comprises BBP-561 (BridgeBio Pharma), LM-030 (LifeMax Laboratories), KB104 (Krystal Biotech), TMB-001 (Timber Pharmaceuticals), ATR-12 (Azitra), and others. 
  • Out of all the emerging therapies, late-stage products such as LM-030, a topical treatment for Netherton Syndrome, are expected to transform the treatment market.
  • LM-030 is currently in Phase II/III pivotal clinical trial development by LifeMax Laboratories. In April 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted fast track designation to LM-030.
  • LM-030 previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) from both the FDA and European Commission as well as rare pediatric disease designation (RPD) from the FDA.

Netherton Syndrome: Overview 

Netherton syndrome (NS) is a rare autosomal recessive disease, characterized by congenital ichthyosis, trichorrhexis invaginata, erythroderma, atopic manifestations, high immunoglobulin E levels, hypereosinophilia, and failure to thrive. 

The Netherton Syndrome pipeline report offers a rich coverage of therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Netherton Syndrome across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Drug Portfolio 

DrugCompanyClinical PhaseMoARoA
LM-030 LifeMax LaboratoriesPhase II/IIIKallikrein-related peptidase inhibitorsTopical
TMB-001Timber PharmaceuticalsPhase IIRetinoic acid receptor agonistsTopical
MSB-6005MatriSys BioPhase IMicrobiome modulatorsTopical
KB104 Krystal BiotechPreclinicalGene transferenceNA
ATR-12 AzitraPreclinicalSerine peptidase inhibitor kazal-type 5 replacementsTopical
BBP-561 BridgeBio PharmaPreclinicalKallikrein 5/7 inhibitorsTopical

Netherton Syndrome Therapeutics Assessment 

The Netherton Syndrome Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active Netherton Syndromepipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Small Molecule 
  • Gene Therapy
  • Immunoglobulin fragments
  • Monoclonal antibodies
  • Skin disorder therapies

By Route of Administration

  • Intravitreal
  • Topical
  • Oral
  • Subcutaneous 

By Mechanism of Action

  • Gene transference
  • Kallikrein-related peptidase inhibitors
  • Microbiome modulators
  • Serine peptidase inhibitor kazal-type 5 replacements

By Targets

  • Kallikrein-related peptidase
  • Retinoic acid receptor
  • Serine peptidase inhibitor kazal-type 5
  • Kallikrein
  • Serine endopeptidase

By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type

The Netherton Syndrome pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs that will help the clients to keep a track of the ongoing trials, recent happenings in the domain.  

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: LifeMax Laboratories, Timber Pharmaceuticals, MatriSys Bio, Krystal Biotech, Azitra, BridgeBio Pharma, Dermelix Biotherapeutics, and many more.
Key Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Therapies: LM-030, TMB-001, MSB-6005, KB104, ATR-12, BBP-561, DMX-102, and many more.

Table of Contents 

1Introduction
2Executive Summary
3Netherton Syndrome Overview
4Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics
5Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6Netherton Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7In-depth Commercial Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Assessment
8Netherton Syndrome Collaboration Deals
9Late Stage Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10Mid-Stage Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Products
12Inactive Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Products
13Netherton Syndrome Key Companies
14Netherton Syndrome Key Products
15Netherton Syndrome Unmet Needs
16Netherton Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers
17Netherton Syndrome Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18Netherton Syndrome Pipeline Analyst Views
20Appendix

