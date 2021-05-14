ContextLogic, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises ContextLogic, Inc. ("ContextLogic" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WISH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

The investigation focuses on whether ContextLogic issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On May 12, 2021, ContextLogic reported a first-quarter loss of $128 million, based on $772 million of sales. ContextLogic suffered from a loss in the quarter that was almost double on a year-over-year basis. The prior year’s first-quarter loss of $66 million came on $440 million in sales. Based on this news, shares of ContextLogic dropped in after-hours trading and traded down more than 25% in intraday trading on May 13, 2021.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing.

