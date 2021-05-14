Dividend payment ex-date of AS ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’

English Latvian

AS ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (SCM1R, ISIN: LV0000100600) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on May 19, 2021 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is May 18, 2021. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends.

AS ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ will pay dividend 0.11 EUR per share on May 20, 2021.

AS ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ confirms that the dividends are paid from profits earned until 31.12.2017.

Valda Mālniece

Manager of the Financial and Accounting department, member of the Management Board

Phone: 67972040