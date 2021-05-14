Providence Resources P.l.c.

Appointment of Senior Independent Non-Executive Director

Dublin and London – 14 May 2021 – Providence Resources Plc (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish based resource development company (Providence or ‘The Company’) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. James Menton as the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

James is a highly experienced advisor to some of Ireland and the world’s leading companies over two decades in professional advisory services. James was a partner with KPMG Ireland, following its merger with Andersen in 2002 where he had been a partner since 1986. During this time, he provided advice to many of Ireland’s listed oil and gas companies among other Plc clients.

James has served as Chair of the Board of St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG), based in Dublin, for the past six years. SVHG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Ireland and incorporates two public hospitals and St Vincent’s Private hospital. As Chair, he has led the relocation project for the transfer of the National Maternity Hospital to the SVHG campus. During his tenure as Chair of SVHG he has led significant stakeholder engagement with Irish Government State agencies, Ireland’s healthcare community, leading finance providers and the investment community.

James is also Chair of the Board of Lisney, one of Ireland’s leading real estate agencies. He is also Chair of the Board of CWSI Security, a rapidly growing enterprise mobility and cyber security consultancy business.

James was previously Chair of the Anthony Nicholas Group, owner of the highly successful Fraser Hart and Fields jewellery group.

Pat Plunkett, Chairman of Providence said:

"I am delighted to welcome James to the Board of Providence Resources plc as our Senior Independent Director. We are strengthening our Board at a crucial time for our business. Developing the Barryroe Discovery will require a multi-disciplinary team with experience in delivering major projects and investment. James has that experience in addition to considerable understanding of Ireland’s offshore exploration sector. I look forward to working with him as we drive forward with this crucial project for Ireland.”

James is a graduate of UCD with a Bachelor of Commerce. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

