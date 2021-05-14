Interoil Exploration and Production ASA: Annual 2020 and First Quarter Financial 2021 Reports Postponed

Oslo, 14 May 2021



In light of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic situation in Latin America and the recent social protest in Colombia, Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") has decided to postpone the Annual Report for 2020 until June11th, 2021 at the latest. This latest change force the adjustment of the release for this year first quarter report to June 25th, 2021

The Company is giving priority to safeguarding its people and operations in the fields in light of the market turmoil and government imposed travel restrictions and lock-down in Colombia.

***************************

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin-America. The Company is the operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia. Interoil currently employs approximately 70 people and is headquartered in Oslo.



