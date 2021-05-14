SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates

English Norwegian

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 7 and 10 May 2021 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 117.96 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 631 equity certificates.

Trondheim, 14 May 2021



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act