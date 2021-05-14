Acer Launches Kimi’s Creator Challenge in Support of “Save The Children”

Bioggio, Switzerland, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bioggio, Switzerland - May 14, 2021 – Today, Acer, an official partner of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN, is announcing a new international design contest1 in association with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN, Sparco and the team’s driver, Formula One world champion, Kimi Räikkönen - Kimi’s Creator Challenge. The contest is open to creators, inviting them to design the racing shoes that will be worn by Kimi, one of the most popular and iconic figures in global sports, at one of the upcoming Formula One Grand Prix weekends and later auctioned off in support the children’s rights organization Save the Children.

How to join the Kimi’s Creator Challenge1:

Participants can download a design template and guidelines via a dedicated landing page, register and upload their design via the same website

A shortlist of the top three designs will be decided through an online voting round, while the final winner will be selected by a jury composed of Kimi Räikkönen, Acer, Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN, and Sparco executives

The winning shoe design will be produced, donated by Sparco and will be worn at a race weekend, signed by Kimi Räikkönen and auctioned together with a matching ConceptD 7 notebook to raise funds for Save the Children

The winner will be announced mid-June and also awarded a ConceptD Creator Studio (ConceptD 300 workstation and CP monitor)

“The partnership with Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN is a way for us to work and engage with creators on a new level while increasing Acer’s CSR commitment. Supporting education for children provides them a future full of possibilities, hope and opportunities and reinforces the importance of powerful partnerships like this one. We are grateful for the work Save the Children is doing and proud that Acer can support it,” said Hajo Blingen, Vice President Marketing, Acer EMEA. “Inspired by Acer’s top line ConceptD workstation solutions, we let creators be creators to design Kimi’s racing shoes to unleash their creativity and self-expression, and most importantly all for an important cause.”

“Creating synergies between our partners has always been a key objective of the team’s commercial department,” said Yan Lefort, Commercial Director of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN. “Not only we help our partners create value through impactful campaigns, we also maximize their return on investment by using our partner’s respective contractual assets in the most efficient way. With this particular project, the concept of meaningful partnership is epitomized by the direct support of children in need through our relationship with our charity partner, Save the Children. Not only we had lots of fun developing this project, we also know that we are doing good. To us, this is the perfect equation when it comes to partnership activation.”

International Jury

The top three designs will be judged by an esteemed jury consisting of Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN; Hajo Blingen, Vice President Marketing, Acer Europe; Daniela Vignale, Motorsport Manager, Sparco; and Kimi Rӓikkӧnen.

The judges will assess the final three entries based on originality, emotional impact, aesthetics, and technical feasibility. The overall winner will be honored with a ConceptD Creator Studio and will see his final design put into action during one of the upcoming Formula One Grands Prix weekends, followed by a charity auction with all proceeds going to “Save the Children”.

Kimi’s Creator Challenge will be available in over 15 countries1 in close collaboration with local etail/retail partners and will also serve as platform for special product promotions. For more details on how to join and submit your design please visit the Kimi’s Creator Challenge page.

Anyone who wants to compete in the contest can go to the Kimi’s Creator Challenge landing page to sign up and download the design guidelines

[www. kimiscreatorchallenge.acer.com]

Participants can upload their shoe design between now and June 1 st , 2021

, 2021 The winner will be announced mid-June

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit http://www.acer.com for more information.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula One team; Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing; and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full and model-scale testing in the factory’s state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber.

For more than 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM, and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2021 championship under the team name Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

About Sparco

Since 1977 Sparco S.p.A. develops and produces equipment for the racing environment and counts, to this day, more than 300 partner teams in various world motorsport competitions (F1, Indy, WRC, Nascar, Dakar and many others) and worldwide clients adopting its products.

The Sparco Group, since 2000, diversified its activities to strongly enter the carbon fiber automotive components’ industry for the most important super sports car and luxury car’ manufacturers, while in the last years has expanded its business to the gaming-simulation racing industry and to the safety clothing industry (safety footwear and workwear). The group headquarter is in Volpiano (TO), Italy, and has more than 1000 employees that operate in eight production plants (four in Italy, three in Tunisia and one in the USA). The commercial presence is global.

About Save the Children

Save the Children is the largest independent children’s rights organisation in the world. In Switzerland and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. When crisis strikes, and children are most vulnerable, we are always among the first to respond and the last to leave. We ensure children’s unique needs are met and their voices are heard. We deliver lasting results for millions of children, including those hardest to reach. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. For more information visit www.savethechildren.ch

