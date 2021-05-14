Global School Stationery Supplies Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2026 - Paper Products, Writing Instruments, Computer and Printer Supplies & Others

Dublin, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "School Stationery Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global school stationery supplies market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global school stationery supplies market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

School stationery is an essential tool for students of all age groups and is an integral part of the education system. School supplies include papers, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, sketch pens, pencil cases, notebooks, etc. A high degree of personalization in designing and printing has bridged the gap between the manufacturers and the consumers, thus providing them with supplies that fit the exact requirements of the consumers. School stationery is available in a wide variety of materials, such as paper, wood, metal, and plastic. Other materials such as cardboard and marble and design papers are also extensively used in the manufacturing of school stationery supplies.



Factors such as increasing brand consciousness of the consumers and availability of a wide variety of customizing options are among the key drivers for the growth of the global school stationery supplies market. Strong marketing and brand building campaigns such as licensed collaborations with various children television channels that enable the manufacturers to print popular cartoon characters on the stationery products are also expected to catalyze the growth of the market.

Additionally, the key players are increasingly emphasizing on developing innovative products to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

For instance, manufacturers are introducing sustainable and eco-friendly variants of oil paints, crayons, sketch pens, watercolors, and paint-brushes. Some of the other factors that are expected to drive the market include increasing global literacy rates, rising educational spending capacity, aggressive promotional activities, design innovations, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global school stationery supplies market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global school stationery supplies industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global school stationery supplies market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global school stationery supplies industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global school stationery supplies industry?

What is the structure of the global school stationery supplies industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global school stationery supplies industry?

What are the profit margins in the global school stationery supplies industry?

Competitive Landscape:

Pilot

Kokuyo Camlin

Newell Rubbermaid

Societe BIC

ACCO Brands

Adveo

Ardent Group

El Corte Ingles

Herlitz (Pelikan)

Kaut-Bullinger

Lyreco

Metro

Ryman Group

WHSmith

Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product:

Paper Products

Writing Instruments

Computer and Printer Supplies

Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

K-12

Higher Education

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Stationary and Book Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

